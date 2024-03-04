Belleville's Belleville Sens and Big Red Bow Digital Marketing Announce March Break BOGO Flash Sale

BELLEVILLE, ON - With the Belleville Senators on the push for the Calder Cup Playoffs and families making March Break plans, the Club is teaming up with Big Red Bow Digital Marketing to offer a March Break BOGO Flash Sale, for families to take in the action!

Fans who purchase an adult ticket will receive a free kid's ticket, courtesy of Big Red Bow Digital Marketing, for either the game on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) or Saturday, March 16, 2024, when the B-Sens host the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders).

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

