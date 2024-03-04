Game Preview: Condors at San Diego, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (27-19-4, 58pts) @ SAN DIEGO (18-24-8, 44pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors and Gulls meet for the first time in San Diego this season

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Gulls meet for the first time in San Diego in a game which was postponed in January.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield led 1-0 after one and 2-1 in the second, but three unanswered goals in the final seven minutes of the third gave Abbotsford all it needed in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 23-3-1 (.870) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

March features 10 road games for the Condors with just four more home games. Bakersfield is 15-9-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season.

SEEING SAN DIEGO

Bakersfield has won eight of the last nine with the Gulls, including a 4-3 overtime win on February 20 at home.

JERSEY BOY

Cam Dineen had two assists the last time these two teams met. He has a goal and three assists during a three-game point streak and a goal and seven assists over his last six games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Six points separate 3rd-place Tucson (64pts) and 7th-place Bakersfield (58pts) with the Condors holding two games in hand. Three teams are tied for fourth with 62 points (Ontario, Abbotsford, Calgary) with the Condors holding three games in hand on Calgary and two on Ontario and Abbotsford. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play connected three times in the first matchup with San Diego. Overall, the team is tied for fifth at 20.7%.

IN THE LANE

Lane Pederson had three points, including two power-play goals in the first game with the Gulls. It was his third three-point game of the season and one of nine multi-point efforts.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 26-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Cameron Wright has a goal and four assists in his last five games. He leads all Condors rookies with 16 points (7g-9a) on the season.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 31 of 34 shots in the first matchup and he is expected to start again tonight as the Condors have rotated both netminders since the calendar flipped to 2024. His .918 save percentage is 10th in the AHL.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Diego is winless in seven after a three-game winning streak. Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda lead the team with 16 goals. Goaltender Tomas Suchanek is second in the AHL with a .928 save percentage.

UP NEXT

The Condors are on the road Wednesday in Henderson. They return home this weekend for two games with Colorado on Friday ($2 Beers) and Saturday (BLUEY!).

