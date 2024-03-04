LA Kings Sign Goaltender Aaron Dell

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000. Additionally, Dell has been placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Dell, 34, has appeared in five games for the Ontario Reign this season, posting a .906 save percentage (SV%), 2.63 goals-against-average (GAA) and one shutout. Prior to this year, Dell played in 38 games for the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) as well as four with the San Jose Sharks during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 6-0, 213-pound netminder has appeared in 130 NHL games over parts of eight seasons, including 111 with the San Jose, where he made his NHL debut on Oct. 18, 2016. Dell also spent time with the New Jersey Devils (7 GP) and Buffalo Sabres (12 GP) and has accumulated a career NHL record of 50-50-13 with a .292 GAA, .905 SV% and five shutouts.

The Airdrie, Alberta native's best NHL season came during the 2016-17 campaign where his .931 SV% and 2.00 GAA backstopped the Sharks to an 11-6-1 record across 20 games played. Dell has also played in 138 career AHL games across parts of seven seasons with the Abbotsford Heat, Worcester Sharks, San Jose Barracuda, Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans and Ontario for a 62-53-16 record and 11 shutouts.

Prior his professional career, Dell played collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota for three seasons where he guided the team to Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Championships in each of the three years from 2010-12.

Internationally, Dell represented Team Canada this past December at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland, appearing in all four of his team's contests and posted a .906 SV%, 2.59 GAA and one shutout to guide his squad to an appearance in the tournament semifinals.

