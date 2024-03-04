Belleville Sens Stay in Third Place After Three-Game Homestand

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators continue to hold on to third place in the American Hockey League's North Division, after another successful week that saw them earn four points over a three-game homestand. The Sens picked up a shutout victory against Utica, before splitting a pair of games with Rochester. Here's the roundup of last week's action, ahead of a couple of road games for the B-Sens this week:

Wednesday February 28, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Utica Comets - 0

The Belleville Senators picked up a fourth consecutive victory and a couple more crucial points in the North Division playoff race, thanks to a 30-save shutout by Leevi Merilainen, in a 3-0 home win over the Utica Comets on Wednesday night. Kyle Betts, Rourke Chartier and Angus Crookshank all scored for the Senators in the shutout victory.

Friday March 1, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Rochester Americans - 4

The Belleville Senators couldn't keep up their winning ways against the Rochester Americans on Friday night, falling 4-1 at CAA Arena. Angus Crookshank would count Belleville's only goal, on a deflection, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 31 of 35 shots he faced.

Saturday March 2, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Rochester Amercians - 1

The Belleville Senators flipped the script on the Rochester Americans and put together another strong effort, knocking off their divisional rivals 4-1, at CAA Arena. Rourke Chartier scored twice for Belleville, while Garrett Pilon and Cole Reinhardt also tallied. Kevin Mandolese earned the win in net, making 22 saves on 23 shots.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday March 6, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday March 9, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday March 13, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Friday March 15, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 16, 2024 vs Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 7:00 p.m. (Road to the AHL Night)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

