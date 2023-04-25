Chase de Jong Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Indianapolis

April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians tonight in their series opener vs. Columbus at Victory Field. He is the second major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following right- hander Robert Stephenson.

De Jong, 29, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 14 (retroactive to April 13) with a lumbar spine muscle sprain. He appeared in three games out of Pittsburgh's bullpen to begin the season and allowed six earned runs with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Across seven games (six starts) with Indianapolis from 2021-22, De Jong has gone 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA (11er/33.0ip), 47 strikeouts, 1.09 WHIP and .193 batting average against. On April 13, 2022 at St. Paul - his final start to date with the Indians - he tossed 7.0 no-hit innings with two walks and nine strikeouts en route to Indy's first no-hitter since 2012. Right-handers Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos closed out the feat in the final two innings.

De Jong was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent for the second time on March 17, 2022 before having his contract selected shortly after. He was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (81st overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach, Calif.) High School.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.