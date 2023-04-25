Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 25 vs. St. Paul

April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (13-7) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-14)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 3.12) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 3.92)

IT'S GOOD TO BE HOME: The Rochester Red Wings return home to begin a six-game set against St. Paul, after dropping the series finale in Norfolk on Sunday by a score of 17-7...CF Derek Hill picked up the Wings' second four-hit game of the year, going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored...2B Darren Baker, 3B Chad Pinder, and LF Franklin Barreto all produced multi-hit efforts in the loss...RHP Franklyn Kilome started the game and took the loss for the Wings, allowing three earned on three hits, with a strikeout and a walk through one full inning of work...Rochester looks to snap their four-game skid Tuesday against St. Paul, as RHP Joan Adon looks to become the first Wings starter to two wins.

NOT ONE...NOT TWO: DH Jake Alu's two-run homer Sunday in Norfolk marked the third-straight game that Wings batters have hit a home run (4/21-4/23)...through 20 games, the Wings have now gone on a three-game homer streak three separate times, including a home run in four straight from 4/12-15...

In 2022, the Wings' longest team home run streak was six games, from 6/5-11 which came against Buffalo (6/5), and St. Paul (6/6-11).

KING OF THE HILL: CF Derek Hill paced the Wings' offense in Sunday's loss, going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored...this was the Wings second four-hit game of the season (Baker, 4/13)...

This was Hill's first game with at least four knocks since he collected five on 8/7/19 with Double-A Erie (DET).

WEARING THE LEFT HOOK: The Red Wings are now 0-8 when their opponents start a left-handed pitcher...in '22, Rochester posted a 19-28 record when their foe started a southpaw...

The Wings have hit .279 (57-for-204) against lefties this year, recording five of their 16 homers off LHP...in '22, the Wings hit .261 (355-for-1358), with 39 of their 133 homers against left-handers.

NOTHING WAS THE SAME: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 114 hits over the past 11 games, ranking first in the International League over that span (4/12)...

The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 (52-for-274) batting average...over the last 11 games, they've hit .306 (114-for-372).

Rochester has collected double-digit hits in eight of their 20 games.

A BRIGHT SPOT: Despite posting the worst run differential (-43) in Triple-A to start the year, Rochester posts the ninth-best batting average (.257, 166-for-646) in the International League, ranking 16th among the 30 Triple-A teams.

NO NEW FRIENDS: The Red Wings welcome their ex-affiliate into town, the Minnesota Twins...the Twins' top affiliate brings in 10 former Red Wings led by Manager Toby Gardenhire (153 G) who played with the Wings in 2010 and 2011 and was slated to be Rochester's manager in 2020 (COVID)...pitching coach Cibney Bello spent time as a pitching coach with Rochester in 2019...2022 Red Wings MVP OF Andrew Stevenson (135 G - '22) makes his return to Rochester along with UTL Ryan LaMarre (13 G - '18) RHP Randy Dobnak (9 G - '19), RHP Patrick Murphy (40 G - '22), RHP Aaron Sanchez (3 G - '22), RHP Connor Sadzeck (17 G - '22) and RHP Jorge Alcala (5 G - '19).

ROBO-UMP AUTOMATIC BALL-STRIKE: The International League begins their roll-out of the Automatic Ball Strike system today...games played Monday through Thursday will be Full ABS games, where every pitch is called using the ABS system...Friday through Sunday will feature ABS-Challenge games, where the umpire will call balls and strikes, and each team will have three challenges that can be used throughout the game...

The automatic strike zone is defined as the bottom being 27% of the players' height and the top of the zone being 51% of the players' height...regardless of batting stance.

Only the pitcher, catcher, or batter may challenge a call

Only successful challenges will be retained.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.