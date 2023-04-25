Michael Harris II to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment
April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves have announced that outfielder Michael Harris II is set to begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Wednesday, April 26 as the Stripers host Buffalo for a 7:05 p.m. game at Coolray Field.
The game will mark the Triple-A debut of the 22-year-old Harris, who has been on Atlanta's 10-day injured list with lower back soreness since April 7. The DeKalb, Georgia native bypassed Gwinnett when his contract was selected from Double-A Mississippi on May 28, 2022, and he went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year award after batting .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and an .853 OPS in 114 games for the Braves.
Through 121 career Major League games with Atlanta, Harris is batting .293 with 28 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 78 runs scored, 65 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and an .836 OPS.
Harris will be the second member of Atlanta's 40-man roster to spend a rehab assignment with Gwinnett this year, joining pitcher Kyle Wright (started on April 5 at Norfolk).
Tickets for Wednesday's game are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. It's Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's with New Country 101.5) as dogs are free with paid owner on The Bank, Coolray Field's berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for just $15.
