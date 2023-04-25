Antonini, Baker Each Drive in Three as Redbirds Beat Bulls

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds opened up the six-game road trip at Durham with an 11-5 victory over the Bulls on Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

In his first game since the season-opening series at Charlotte, catcher Aaron Antonini made the most of his start in game one of the series. The catcher went 3-for-4, hit his first home run of the season, drove in three runs and scored twice.

In total, four Redbirds batters posted multi-hit, multi-RBI efforts. First baseman Luken Baker added a home run, three RBI and two walks to his team-leading tallies. Shortstop Masyn Winn and designated hitter Juan Yepez each drove in two runs and recorded two hits.

Connor Thomas earned his third victory of the season in his fifth start of the year. The left-handed pitcher tossed 5.2 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out four Bulls. Andre Pallante added 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.

The Redbirds (16-6) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand.

