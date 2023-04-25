Bisons to Host 'Nurse Appreciation Night -Wednesday, May 10 ($10 Tickets for Nurses/Their Families)

-In honor the hard work, passion and dedication of the many nurses who serve our community every day, the Bisons today announced that they have partnered with Trusted Nurse Staffing to host a "Nurse Appreciation Night," Wednesday, May 10 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 p.m. (Gates 5:00 p.m.).

For Nurse Appreciation Night, all nurses will be able to purchase game tickets for JUST $10 each for themselves and their families at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office by showing a staff ID card. Trusted Nurse Staffing will also give away a FREE T-Shirt to the first 500 nurses that visit their concourse table on the night of the event.

The entire night will be a celebration of our area nurses and their dedication, including special in-game recognitions and the inclusion of nurses throughout the in-game entertainment. National Nurses Week runs from May 6-12.

Purchasing Tickets

Nurses can take advantage of the $10 Ticket offer for May 10 at any time. Nurses can also visit the Sahlen Field Box Office at any time to purchase tickets (does not have to be day of the game).

