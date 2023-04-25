Mets and Mud Hens Postponed on Tuesday in Toledo, Doubleheader Slated for Wednesday Morning
April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Toledo, OH - Tuesday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Toledo Mud Hens has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 26th in Toledo, OH with game one beginning at 11:05 a.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
