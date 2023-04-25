Bernard's Offense Enough in Bisons Win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Wynton Bernard scored both of the runs for the Buffalo Bisons in their 2-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

The Bisons scored first thanks to Bernard's first home run of the season. His line drive homer hit the fair pole right down the left field line to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead. It came off of starter Beau Burrows in the top of the fourth inning. The team was unable to increase their lead despite three hits in the frame.

Gwinnett was able to answer an inning later with a pair of hits that was followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Justin Dean. Magneuris Sierra scored the game tying run, 1-1, in the bottom of the fifth. The run was scored against Thomas Hatch, who took over for Casey Lawrence after the started worked the first three frames.

The Herd were able to re-take the lead immediately in the top of the sixth for a 2-1 advantage over the Stripers. They were able to take advantage of a lead off walk to Wynton Bernard, he would score two batters later on a Vinny Capra RBI double. Reliever Matt Swarmer surrendered the lone run in the sixth that allowed Buffalo to enjoy a one-run advantage.

Hatch worked three innings after Lawrence's start and was followed by fellow righty Jackson Rees. Trent Thornton and Paul Fry combined for the final two innings for Buffalo. Thornton struck out a pair in his scoreless eighth inning. Fry was asked to get the final three outs for his first save of the season.

The Bisons finished the game with eight hits to take the opening game of the six-game series. Buffalo and the Stripers will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Yosver Zulueta is scheduled to start for the Herd.

