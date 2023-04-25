SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 25, 2023

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-13) vs Worcester WooSox (8-12)

Game 22 | Away Game 13 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Ryan Weber (1-2, 6.48) vs LHP James Paxton (rehab) (0-2, 11.57)

MACHO MAN RANDY- Starter Randy Vasquez pitched the RailRiders first quality start of the season going six innings on Sunday. He allowed just three earned runs on four hits. He did walk five, but the righty struck out six. He threw 89 pitches and recorded two double plays. Vasquez was also the first pitcher to go more than five frames this summer.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have made errors in five straight contests at St. Paul The RailRiders are first in all Minor League Baseball with 30 miscues made. Andres Chaparro has six total. The team has had only seven error free games of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game. Worcester has 19 errors during the summer, while the Frisco RoughRiders have only had six miscues.

HARRISON IS HERE - Harrison Bader joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the road after playing two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Bader was sidelined with a left oblique strain back on March 27th after missing a lot of the spring. After beginning playing games again on April 21, he is hopeful to return to the Yankees in early May. Bader was acquired from the Cardinals at the deadline last season for lefty Jordan Montgomery. He was on the Injured List with plantar fasciitis but was able to be back in time for the post-season. In the playoffs, he hit .333 with eight runs, five homers, and six runs batted in.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had twelve different players launch a home run this season with Wilmer Difo launching his first last Saturday. The team has compiled 36 long balls in twenty-one contests, tied for second the in all of Minor Leagues. Jake Bauers leads the way with eight after adding two more in Sunday's contest. Andres Chaparro is not far behind with six and Michael Hermosillo has four of his own. The Durham Bulls lead all farm teams with 38 long balls. Worcester 19 homers this season, with lefty David Hamilton on top the roster with four jacks.

ABS CHALLENGE - This weekend begins the Automated Ball-Strike sytem in Triple-A. Teams will have three challenges per contest. Hitters, catchers and pitchers (and only them) then have the ability to challenge a call, which triggers a decisive visual of the pitch on the video board. Each team gets three challenges per game, with successful challenges retained for future use in the game. The ABS system will only be utilized Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ROSTER UPDATES - The RailRiders have placed pitcher Colten Brewer on the Injured List as of April 24. Lefty Nick Ramirez was signed a Major League contract and was added to the New York roster earlier today. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre now totals 14 arms on staff, putting the roster at 26 players. 28 is the maximum allowed.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

