I-Cubs Drop Opener to Bats

April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - For the first time this year, the Iowa Cubs (12-7) dropped the first game of a series, losing by a score of 9-4 to the Louisville Bats (8-13), Tuesday at Principal Park.

The I-Cubs got out to an early lead, scoring in the second inning on an RBI single by Brennen Davis. Louisville went on to score six unanswered runs, putting up three in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth highlighted by home runs from Matt McLain and TJ Hopkins.

Trailing 6-1, Iowa fought back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run triple from Sergio Alcántara and an RBI single by Dom Nuñez. Right when the I-Cubs got back into the game, the Bats scored three runs of their own.

A passed ball and a two-run double from McLain brought Louisville's lead back to five, at 9-4. Neither team would score again as the Bats took game one, extending Iowa's losing streak to two games for the first time all year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa's pitching staff walked 10 batters for the second consecutive game, allowing nine runs on eight hits and 10 walks.

Yonathan Perlaza and Dom Nuñez were the only two hitters for Iowa to have multi-hit games. The top three hitters went 0-for-12 with five strikeouts.

Iowa and Louisville will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 12:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.