Palacios and Mitchell Career Nights Lead Indians Over Clippers

INDIANAPOLIS - Josh Palacios recorded a career-high five RBI and Cal Mitchell notched a career-high tying five hits as the Indianapolis Indians cruised past the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Victory Field, 10-4.

After taking an early 1-0 lead with Mitchell's solo shot in the first, the Indians (9-13) built a healthy cushion with a five-run third inning. Ryan Vilade singled prior to Mitchell driving him in on an RBI single. Miguel Andújar hit his eighth double of the season - tied for the most doubles in the International League - which plated Vilade. Palacios highlighted the frame with a three-run homer off starter Daniel Norris (L, 0-2) onto the berm in right-center. Following a walk drawn by Aaron Shackelford, Josh Bissonette clubbed an RBI single up the middle to extend the Indians' advantage to 6-0.

Indy continued to pour on runs in the fourth inning. Vilade and Andújar sandwiched Mitchell's third hit of the night with walks to load the bases with no outs. Palacios then clubbed an RBI single to score Vilade, Malcom Nuñez hit a sacrifice fly to score Mitchell and consecutive walks to Shackelford and Heineman brought home Andújar.

The Clippers (9-13) got on the scoreboard in the sixth and scored one run in each of their last four at-bats. Three of their four runs came via solo home runs, two by Zack Collins in the sixth and eighth inning and a shot by Jhonkensy Noel in the ninth.

Southpaw Kent Emanuel (W, 1-1) earned his first win of the season after coming in relief of major league rehabber Chase De Jong. He posted 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing four hits, one walk and punching out four.

Indianapolis' 10th and final run of the contest came on an RBI single by Palacios for his career-high fifth RBI of the night. His previous best was four RBI on three occasions, most recently on April 16, 2022, with Rochester vs. Buffalo. His five-RBI showing was the first by an Indian since Oneil Cruz on May 15, 2022, at Charlotte.

Mitchell's five-hit night was just the second of his career, the other coming on Aug. 24, 2021, with Double-A Altoona vs. Richmond. It was the first five-hit performance by an Indian since Ji Hwan Bae on April 29, 2022, at Iowa.

The Indians and Clippers will continue their six-game set on Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. Indians LHP Caleb Smith (0-2, 7.53) will take the mound against Columbus' LHP Adam Scott (0-1, 6.97).

