Memphis Bests Durham 11-5

April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Osleivis Basabe recorded three hits and short stop Tristan Gray homered while Redbirds' first baseman Luken Baker and catcher Aaron Antonini each homered and had three RBI in Memphis' 11-5 win over Durham on Tuesday afternoon at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

3B Curtis Mead drove in a run in the first and third innings to make it 2-0 Durham. Memphis then scored two to tie the game in the fourth before Baker and Antonini each homered to extend their lead to 6-2. The Redbirds would then score five in the following inning to make it 11-2. 1B Kyle Manzardo brought home Basabe on a sacrifice fly in the seventh before Gray homered in the eighth.

Basabe led the team with three hits, extending his hit streak to seven, while C Rene Pinto also recorded two hits. Antonini led the Redbirds with three hits.

Memphis pitcher Connor Thomas earned the win with 5.2 solid innings. Durham reliever Braden Bistro suffered the loss.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow at Durham Bulls Athletic Park at 6:35pm. Bulls right-hander Elvin Rodriguez and Redbirds right-hander Michael McGreevy are expected to be on the mound tomorrow.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.