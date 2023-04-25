Jumbo Shrimp Fall to IronPigs in Series Opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-2 in Tuesday's series opener from 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-11) struck first with a four-spot in the top of the third against Jacksonville (10-10) starter Jake Walters (0-1). Jim Haley and Esteban Quiroz knocked consecutive one-out base hits and Weston Wilson walked to load the bases. Jordan Qsar followed with an RBI single, plating Haley from third. Then, a walk, sacrifice fly and a double steal brought in three more runs extending the IronPigs lead to four.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded with a pair of runs in the third off Lehigh Valley starter Noah Skirrow (2-0). A single, hit-by-pitch and walk juiced the bases. Then, Jordan Groshans and Jacob Amaya sliced back-to-back singles, scoring a duo of runs, cutting into the Lehigh Valley lead 4-2.

A solo home run to Vimael Machin (3) in the sixth to tack on one more run for the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley collected their final run in the seventh after a trio of singles filled up the bases and before a walk brought in the seventh run for the IronPigs.

Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley continue their series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ronald Bolaños (0-0, 0.00) will be starting for the Jumbo Shrimp and the IronPigs will counter with LHP Nick Allgeyer (0-1, 6.75). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

Wednesday's contest is Good is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar. VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a buy-one, get one free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Wreaths Across America/Crowley Cares will raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

