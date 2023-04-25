Harrison Bader joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on MLB rehab

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have transferred the Major League Rehab Assignment of outfielder Harrison Bader to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the RailRiders series opener at Worcester this evening. Bader is the first Yankees player to make a rehab appearance with the RailRiders this season.

Bader, 28, was placed on New York's Injured List on March 30, retroactive to March 27, with a strained left oblique. He began his rehab last week with the Somerset Patriots and went 1-for-6 over two games, playing centerfield in both contests.

The Yankees acquired Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals on August 2, 2022, in a trade for pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The outfielder was initially selected by St. Louis in the third round of the 2015 Draft out of the University of Florida. Over six seasons in the Majors, Bader has appeared in 537 games with a .245 average and 52 home runs. Bader won a Gold Glove with the Cardinals in 2021. He played in 14 games at the end of the 2022 regular season for New York along with nine games in the playoffs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starts the back half of a two-week road trip this evening at Polar Park in Worcester. The RailRiders return to PNC Field next Tuesday for a two-week homestand against Rochester and Omaha. For tickets or more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

