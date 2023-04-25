Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (8-13)

April 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #22 / HOME #10: Columbus Clippers (9-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (8-13)

PROBABLES: LHP Daniel Norris (0-1, 3.48) vs. RHP Chase De Jong (ML Rehab)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT SUNDAY: Luis Ortiz recorded the first quality start by an Indians pitcher this season, and Grant Koch launched a tiebreaking home run - his first career Triple-A home run - to help Indianapolis end a five-game slide while snapping the Memphis Redbirds' 12-game winning streak in a 6-4 triumph Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Tied at one in the fifth inning, Koch cranked a 3-2 fastball from Matthew Liberatore into the Redbirds' bullpen beyond the wall in left-center. One out later, Chavez Young walked, took second on a passed ball and promptly stole third base before scoring on a Ryan Vilade groundout that pushed Indianapolis' advantage to 3-1. Memphis plated its second run off Ortiz in the sixth inning, but Miguel Andújar continued his hot hitting with two-out, bases-loaded single to center field that scored two to push Indy's lead to three. Josh Bissonette drilled a deep fly ball to center field in the eighth that twisted around Oscar Mercado, resulting in a triple that scored Koch from first base. The Redbirds scored twice in their final at-bat and brought the potential tying run to the plate with two away against Colin Selby, but Roberstson grounded out to Vilade at third to conclude the contest.

MIGGY RAKES: Miguel Andújar logged another two-hit performance on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and two stolen bases. He has two-hit performances in each of his last three games and has logged a hit in 13 of his last 16 games, seven of which were multi-hit games. During this 16-game stretch (April 6 (2)-23), he is hitting .344 (21-for-61) with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, 12 RBI, eight walks and .426 on-base percentage. Since April 6, he is tied for the most doubles in the International League and tied for the second-most extra-base hits (10).

KOCH'S COOKING: Indians catcher Grant Koch launched his first home run since June 28, 2022 with Single-A Bradenton on Sunday afternoon to help the Indians to their first win of the road trip. The catcher has been cooking at the plate as of late, hitting safely in each of his last four games with an official at-bat. Since April 8 when he singled for his first career Triple-A hit, Koch is 4-for-10 with three runs scored and three RBI.

BOLT SHOVES: Cody Bolton put up a scoreless frame on Sunday afternoon against Memphis and has posted a 0.90 ERA (1er/10.0ip), 13 strikeouts, 0.50 WHIP and .125 batting average against in his last seven appearances after allowing two earned runs in his season debut appearance on March 31. Bolton was honored as the Indians Pitcher of the Year in 2022, going 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA (26er/75.2ip), 82 strikeouts, 1.28 WHIP and .207 batting average against. After missing the 2021 season with a knee injury, he returned as Indy's Opening Day starter. He eventually transitioned into a multi-inning reliever after not having come out of the bullpen in his three prior seasons and was at his best while in relief, going 4-0 with a 2.65 ERA (10er/34.0ip) in 16 games compared to 0-2 with a 3.46 ERA (16er/41.2ip) in 14 starts.

THREE-BAGGER CLUB: Josh Bissonette matched his career high with three hits for a second time in the Memphis series on Sunday, including an eighth inning triple to join seven other Indians' hitters that have notched one this season. Indy's 10 triples lead the International League and is tied for the most in professional baseball, alongside the Reno Aces. Indy's parent club, Pittsburgh, is tied with Philadelphia for the most triples in Major League Baseball with seven. Nick Gonzales and Travis Swaggerty lead the team in triples with two apiece and are also tied for the most triples in the IL alongside seven others. Indy has now had a triple in five of its last seven games. The Indians led the IL in triples in 2022 with 44, led by Swaggerty (8) and Ji Hwan Bae (6). The team clubbed 26 of its 44 triples last season at Victory Field.

STRATTON PUTS UP ZEROS: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton posted 2.0 scoreless innings last Saturday, allowing only one hit, no walks and three punchouts. After allowing three earned runs between his first two appearances of the season, he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last five games (8.0ip). He has been excellent against Memphis this week, allowing only one hit in 3.0 innings and recording six of his nine outs via strikeout. Stratton's 19 strikeouts currently rank second on the the pitching staff behind only right-hander's Luis Ortiz and Quinn Priester with 20 apiece.

TONIGHT: The Clippers and Indians will begin their six-game set tonight at 6:35 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians are coming off a series finale victory at Memphis to snap their five-game skid. Columbus won the season series last year, taking 12 of 20 games against Indy. Tonight, RHP Chase De Jong (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for his first appearance of a rehab assignment with Indy vs. Memphis' starter LHP Daniel Norris (0-1, 3.48). Norris has made six career appearances (four starts) vs. Indy, his first coming on May 27, 2015 with Buffalo. He made three appearances (one start) against Indy last season with Louisville, he allowed one unearned run in 5.0 innings on three hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

DE JONG TAKES THE HILL: Pittsburgh's hurler Chase De Jong will take the hill tonight in his first major league rehab assignment since being placed on the 15-day IL on April 14. The 29-year-old began last season with Indianapolis, making three appearances (two starts). He went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA (3er/13.0ip), 19 strikeouts, 0.92 WHIP and .156 batting average against. On April 13, 2022, alongside Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos, he combined for a no-hitter at St. Paul. De Jong put together 7.0 no-hit innings with only two walks and nine strikeouts before passing it on to the bullpen, where Brice and De Los Santos each posted perfect innings to complete the feat. It was the Indians first no-hitter since Aug. 9, 2012 vs. Charlotte at Victory Field, southpaw Justin Wilson threw 8.0 innings and issued just one walk in a rain-shortened, 3-0 triumph. The last combined no-hitter for Indianapolis occurred at Durham on April 29, 2012 when Wilson, Jose Diaz and Doug Slaten silenced the Bulls. Five of the 15 no-hitters in franchise history are combined efforts.

THIS DATE IN 1954: In the second game of a twin bill at Columbus, left-hander Herb Score fanned 11 batters in a 7.0-inning, complete-game effort to give the Indians an 8-1 win and doubleheader sweep. The victory was the first of an American Association-leading 22 wins for the southpaw. He also led the league in ERA (2.62) and strikeouts (330), the latter holding as the American Association single-season record to this day. Indians center fielder Rocky Colavito homered in both contests, and Indy finished with eight long balls combined between the games.

