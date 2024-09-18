Charlotte FC Falls Flat in 2-0 Loss against Orlando City

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







For a team that had struggled with getting shots on target, it took less than one minute into the match for Charlotte FC to get their first shot on frame. A quick, decisive build-up led to a cross from Byrne, which found Kerwin Vargas. However, his header lacked the power needed to pose a real threat from that distance.

Orlando City was quick to respond, creating a dangerous opportunity of their own just three minutes later. In the 4th minute, chaos erupted after a corner kick when Djibril Diani's defensive header inadvertently set up a prime chance. The ball dropped directly into the path of Wilder Cartagena, who took a clean strike on the bounce. However, his shot was right at Charlotte's goalkeeper, Kristijan Kahlina, whose sharp reflexes allowed him to make the save.

After an eventful start, the game began to settle as Orlando City took control of possession, searching for gaps in Charlotte's second-ranked defense. While they occasionally found small openings, Orlando couldn't manage any clear scoring opportunities. However, their pressure was building, and they started to gain momentum, creating a rhythm that Charlotte needed to disrupt.

Orlando's strong spell led to a promising moment in the 19th minute when Facundo Torres connected with an open header from a cross but it sailed high. Following that, Charlotte had a chance to regain some control of the match, but as firm as their defense was, Orlando's defense proved equally resilient.

Charlotte wouldn't manage another shot until the 30th minute when they used Patrick Agyemang's physical presence up top to spark an attack. A long ball was initially won by Orlando, but Charlotte quickly recovered possession. Pep Biel then sent a lofted pass toward Agyemang, who created just enough space to get a shot off, though it went straight into the hands of the keeper.

In the 36th minute, Brandt Bronico, who became the first player in Charlotte FC history to reach 100 appearances, was booked for arriving late on a tackle, earning the match's first yellow card.

Throughout the season, Dean Smith emphasized the importance of set pieces, and in the 40th minute, Charlotte nearly capitalized on a rehearsed free kick. Ashley Westwood played it short to Biel, who quickly sent it wide to Byrne. Byrne delivered a precise cross to Tim Ream, who redirected it toward the back post, but no one was there to capitalize.

Overall, Charlotte would have been pleased going into the half as they managed the early pressure on Orlando, and were starting to impose their game as the half came to an end.

Second Half

Lineup: Kahlina, Byrne, Malanda, Ream, Uronen, Bronico (84'), Westwood, Diani (72'), Biel (72'), Vargas (72'), Agyemang (72')

Substitues: Tavares (72'), Abada (72'), Toklomati (72'), Urso (72'), Swiderski (84')

The Lions broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, courtesy of none other than Facundo Torres, who netted his fourth goal in three matches. Midfielder Martín Ojeda executed what had worked so well for Orlando recently - finding Torres with a perfectly timed trailing run at the far post, resulting in another successful finish.

Torres nearly doubled his tally in the 65th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box that stung goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina's gloves. Unable to handle the strike, Kahlina spilled the ball, creating a second scoring chance for Orlando. However, Tim Ream reacted quickly, rushing in to block the follow-up attempt and keeping Orlando's lead to just one goal.

As the 72nd minute neared, Smith turned to his bench in search of an equalizer. He swapped out the entire front three, bringing on Iuri Tavares, Liel Abada, and Idan Toklomati, the latter making his MLS debut.

Additionally, Djibril Diani was replaced by Junior Urso, who entered the match against his former team. Karol Świderski would join his teammates on the field in place of Bronico ten minutes later to further bolster the team's chance of equalizing.

Charlotte had a promising free kick just outside the box won by Tavares. However, unlike the goal they scored from a similar spot in their previous match, this time the delivery was overhit and wasted. Moments later, they nearly capitalized on another set piece, a corner that found Abada. He sent the ball back into the box to Urso, whose header narrowly missed the target. After that missed chance, Orlando put the game to bed with a quick counter from a goal kick.

Pedro Gallese launched the ball toward substitute Luis Muriel, who was left unmarked and quickly found Duncan McGuire making a run. McGuire split Charlotte's center backs, and with Ream and Malanda unable to recover, the American striker calmly chipped the ball over an onrushing Kristijan Kahlina, sealing all three points for Orlando.

Charlotte has now lost three consecutive matches for the first time this season. They will return to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday to face the New England Revolution marking the first of the last five matches of the regular season.

NEXT AT THE FORTRESS

Saturday, September 21 | 4:00 PM

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Charlotte FC face New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 21 at 4:00 PM for Por La Cultura Night.

Don't miss the Prematch Por La Cultura Fiesta, Postmatch Kids Kick, and a limited-edition gate giveaway.

