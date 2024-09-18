MLSE Issues Statement Addressing Ownership Announcement

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







"MLSE has been fortunate to have one of the very best ownership groups in sports and entertainment for many years and it has led to MLSE becoming one of the leading organizations in our industry. As an organization, we are grateful for their contributions, and we remain fully focused on our priorities and further driving a championship mentality across MLSE."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

MLSE Issues Statement Addressing Ownership Announcement - Toronto FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.