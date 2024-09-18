MLSE Issues Statement Addressing Ownership Announcement
September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
"MLSE has been fortunate to have one of the very best ownership groups in sports and entertainment for many years and it has led to MLSE becoming one of the leading organizations in our industry. As an organization, we are grateful for their contributions, and we remain fully focused on our priorities and further driving a championship mentality across MLSE."
