Keys to the Match: Home Soil

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Boys in Blue welcome Philadelphia Union to Yankee Stadium.

Kickoff at is scheduled for 7:30PM ET. Here are the Keys to the Match, Presented by Ford...

Back on Home Turf

After a road trip to D.C., New York City FC are back at Yankee Stadium, where they've enjoyed a strong record this season. With six regular season matches left, every game counts as City looks to secure a playoff spot. The team is in 6th place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points, and a win tonight would further solidify their postseason ambitions.

Philadelphia's Playoffs Ambitions

Tonight's match holds significant importance for Philadelphia Union as they sit in 7th place in the Eastern Conference, battling to solidify their playoff position. With just six regular season games remaining, every point is crucial for their postseason hopes. Philadelphia will be looking to bounce back from a tough 3-1 loss to Inter Miami and are sure to bring intensity to Yankee Stadium as they fight to maintain their spot in the playoff race.

Closing Out Games

Nick Cushing's side will be eager to break the pattern of taking early leads but failing to capitalize on them. In each of the last three games, City would break the ice first but would fail to build on that momentum causing us to drop points. Heading into tonight's match, the focus will be on maintaining intensity after scoring and tightening up defensively to finally turn those early advantages into three points.

