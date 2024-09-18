Campana Becomes Top-Scorer in Club History as Inter Miami CF Draws at Atlanta United

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release









Inter Miami CF defender Franco Negri vs. Atlanta United

(Inter Miami CF) Inter Miami CF defender Franco Negri vs. Atlanta United(Inter Miami CF)

ATLANTA - Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-6D, 63 points) secured a point on the road with a 2-2 draw in the team's visit to Atlanta United on Wednesday night. The match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw Academy product David Ruiz and forward Leonardo Campana score the team's goals on the night. Notably, Campana's strike made Club history, as it took his tally for Inter Miami to 30 across all competitions to become the top-scorer in Inter Miami history

"It was a tough game, especially when we came to play here, it's a tough stadium to play and a difficult team. But I think we had a good performance. I think in the first half we found the goal and managed the game in a good way. And then in the second half, when they scored the goal, Campana responded with ours and then we thought that we were going to manage the game a little bit better. But of course, Atlanta is playing at home, they're going to push, they had a big crowd, and this is kind of the game that we expected," said assistant coach Javier Morales.

Inter Miami took the pitch in Atlanta with several changes to its starting XI from the win over Philadelphia this past Saturday. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Sergii Kryvtsov, Ian Fray and Franco Negri made up a back line of four; Ruiz, Yannick Bright and Benjamin Cremaschi lined up in midfield; Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor flanked striker Campana to lead the team's attack.

Following a slow start to the match it was the visitors that broke the deadlock, with Academy product Ruiz opening the scoring in the 29th minute. Left back Negri kickstarted the play leading up to the goal, driving forward and cutting in from the left wing before delivering a ball that was deflected before finding Ruiz inside the box. The young midfielder then calmly beat Atlanta's keeper with a right-footed finish to give Inter Miami the lead. The goal was Ruiz's first this 2024 regular season.

The scoring subsequently remained unmoved through the remaining minutes of the first half for Inter Miami to go into the break leading 0-1.

Atlanta then equalized early in the second half, with forward Saba Lobjanidze tying the match in the 56th minute.

Inter Miami then regained its lead through a strike from Campana in the 59th minute, with the Ecuadorian forward finding the back of the net with a powerful left-footed drive from a free kick opportunity. The goal was a historic one, as it took Campana's tally for Inter Miami to 30 across all competitions to become the top-scorer in Club history. The strike was his sixth this regular season and seventh overall this 2024 campaign.

Atlanta United attacker Aleksey Miranchuk tied the match at 2-2 in the 84th minute.

The 2-2 scoreline remained unmoved through the final whistle and Inter Miami claimed a point on the road to continue leading the Supporters' Shield standings.

Next, Inter Miami will close out the week with another road matchup. The team will be traveling north to visit New York City FC at Yankee Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

La Tropical Watch Party

Inter Miami fans were able to enjoy the action of the game in Atlanta along with fellow Club fans at the Watch Party at La Tropical. The event was open to all ages and included prizes and beer specials.

Scoring Summary:

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Pedro Amador, Dax McCarty) 56', Aleksey Miranchuk (Brooks Lennon) 84'

MIA - Ruiz 29', Leonardo Campana 59'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL - Dax McCarty (Yellow Card) 15'

MIA - Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card) 10', Leonardo Campana (Yellow Card) 78'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Atlanta United - GK Brad Guzan; D Brooks Lennon, Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador; M Bartosz Slisz, Dax McCarty (Edwin Mosquera 61'), Tristan Muyumba (Ajani Fortune 61'); F Aleksey Miranchuk, Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré 72'), Saba Lobjanidze

Unused Substitutes - GK Josh Cohen; D Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards; M Luke Brennan; F Tyler Wolff

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender; D Marcelo Weigandt, Sergii Kryvtsov (Ryan Sailor 80'), Ian Fray, Franco Negri; M David Ruiz (Jordi Alba 67'), Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi; F Julian Gressel (Lionel Messi 61'), Leonardo Campana (Luis Suárez 80'), Robert Taylor (Federico Redondo 68')

Unused Substitutes - GK Óscar Ustari; M Lawson Sunderland

Details of the Game:

Date: September 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

ATL - 47.6%

MIA - 52.4&

Shots:

ATL - 17

MIA - 12

Saves:

ATL - 4

MIA - 3

Corners:

ATL - 3

MIA - 5

Fouls:

ATL - 12

MIA - 11

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.