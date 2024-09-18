Toronto FC (0) - Columbus Crew (2) Postgame Summary

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SCORING SUMMARY

CLB - Cucho Hernández 51' (Jacen Russell-Rowe)

CLB - Andrés Herrera 70' (Cucho Hernández, Derrick Jones)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Richie Laryea 78' (caution)

TOR - Federico Bernardeschi 79' (caution)

CLB - Derrick Jones 85' (caution)

CLB - Alexandru Matan 90' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 11-16-3 36 points

Columbus Crew 15-5-8 53 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted, Raoul Petretta; Federico Bernardeschi, Alonso Coello, Matty Longstaff (Brandon Servania 82'), Derrick Etienne Jr.; Jonathan Osorio (C) (Tyrese Spicer 46'), Lorenzo Insigne (Kosi Thompson 70'), Deandre Kerr (Prince Owusu 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Luca Gavran, Aimé Mabika, Kobe Franklin, Nathaniel Edwards, Deybi Flores

COLUMBUS CREW - Patrick Schulte; Yevhen Cheberko, Rudy Camacho, Malte Amundsen; Andrés Herrera, Sean Zawadzki (C), DeJuan Jones (Max Arfsten 66'), Derrick Jones (Yaw Yeboah 90+3); Dylan Chambost (Alexandru Matan 85'), Diego Rossi (Cucho Hernández 46'), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Aziel Jackson 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Nicholas Hagen, Steven Moreira, Darlington Nagbe, Christian Ramírez

MEDIA NOTES

Derrick Etienne Jr. made his 200th Major League Soccer appearance in his ninth season (2016 - 2024) split between New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Atlanta United and Toronto FC.

JOHN HERDMAN - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

Q. Tough result. Maybe just describe your team's performance on the night and how you felt your team did?

I think it was a difficult, difficult night. I think we should have taken something out of the first half. I mean, that was pretty clear. And then the second half, when we had momentum, we had to capitalize on the moments that we had. I thought tactically the team was sound. Minimized their opportunities. One shot in the first half, and then six or seven in the second. But you see Cucho [Hernández] come in, first touch and do what he did.

So for us, I thought the lads were in the fight tonight. There was a good spirit. They tactically were disciplined. I thought they tactically were committed. I thought players that were asked to do jobs, like Richie Laryea were absolutely brilliant tonight. I think he really showed his leadership calibre and his desire to want to get this club into the playoffs. I just think that we need that from every single player. We need that absolute hunger and desire to play above their level, and that playing above their level means that as a collective, we win these matches.

So a lot of good things, as I keep saying. I thought it was, again, effort, spirit, fight, tactical discipline but not enough quality when we needed it to take that game to the next level.

Q. How much did [Jonathan] Osorio's injury shift the game to Columbus' favour?

I don't think it was a massive shift in terms of Columbus's favour, but you lose Oso [Jonathan Osorio], it's a big one. It's your skip, and he's been really pushing this team, really pushing the team in training. He's been pushing it on the field. He is TFC. To lose him, that close to being in good momentum as well -- we had a good structure, and the team were in a good flow on the righthand side, and the team was connecting a lot of the dots with Richie [Laryea] and Fede [Federico Bernardeschi]. For Oso [Jonathan Osorio] to come out and Cucho [Hernández] to come in, that was tough.

But again, I didn't think there was a massive swing tactically when they brought in different levels of quality. I thought we still had enough opportunity there to do something but like I say, a cross comes in, no one is on the back post, it should be headed in. It's just those little dots that can make a difference in this campaign.

Q. I'm guessing [Jonathan] Osorio's substitution was injury-related?

He had a tightness. He reported some tightness around the 35th minute. As always he just wanted to push, he managed for 10 minutes. He wanted to push after half-time but we've done that before and we've ended up missing him for a lot longer than we'd hoped. So hopefully we caught him at the right time and it's something he can comeback quick hopefully for that cup final that's just around the corner.

But he certainly was feeling it, yeah.

Q. Was the difference between the two teams being clinical with the opportunities?

Yeah, that was the case again. I think we had three good opportunities the last time we played them on the back post. As I said to the lads, there's going to be that fast pace to goal ruthlessness because they are a very athletic, well-organized team. You don't get too many second chances with them. I thought when the moments were there, we were close but just not clinical enough or as ruthless as you need to be.

Like I say, if Fede [Federico Bernardeschi] puts a cross in and someone has to arrive on the back post. They have to be there. Orlando, you had two players there scoring that goal, you know, that's the difference. We have some young players. We've got guys that haven't experienced an MLS playoff, and you know, those fine margins. Those guys are going to have to grow up quick and be very, very sharp coming into the next game against Colorado.

That's what I've said to them. Just got to go next task, no corner-cutting. Do all the right things and we experienced something in Houston, and hopefully we can do something similar in Colorado.

Q. Do you think Andrés Herrera should've been called for a foul on Raoul Petretta on their second goal?

I mean, it was a soft goal. I'll have to see that. I mean in that part of the field, you've got to be more aware, more switched on, I think more ruthless with how we were defending.

And to be fair, I thought Raoul [Petretta], Richie [Laryea], Siggy [Sigurd Rosted] had done a great job all night. I think we might have played them on-side and yeah, I mean, it looked like a foul from where I'm at but you know, with VAR, you know, there's going to be a review and it was reviewed. Yeah, we didn't get it.

Q. Was Lorenzo [Insigne] substitution mainly about keeping gas in the tank?

I mean, he had a tight calf so it was disappointing. I think he was starting to tighten and it's a game where you know, a player like that has to stay on the field and help you win a football match. He has to. That's what he came to this club for, to win these big games. Unfortunately he was tight and he had to come out.

Q. Was it important to get Brandon Servania involved tonight?

Proud of him. That's a 10-month return and just recognizing and appreciating. He's put a hell of a shift in. He's been patient for this opportunity and again, I thought he brought a good energy. But I do think he'll get better through the last few games we have left and we can rely on him more.

Q. There are four games left in the MLS regular season. Do you think tonight was a missed opportunity?

Massive. Massive. We had to score in that first half. We had to. We were putting our best lineup out there. We knew they were going to strengthen in the second which would equalize things. I thought we again played with a great tempo in the first half. I thought we got into good areas.

But yeah, we're just lacking that killer punch, that next-level quality it's going to take to get us there. That's where I'm challenging the team, the staff, the team, that we have to focus on those areas, finishing end products. It was not an issue last week but it was an issue this week. The issue last week was just some of the defensive work. I thought the defensive work was above our threshold tonight.

Yeah, we'll keep pushing. We're in the fight. We're right there. I think the way these results are going, no one knows. I don't think anyone can predict who is going to be in or out. You know, a couple of results went our way. A couple didn't. But you know we're playing the champions. We're playing the best team in my opinion in MLS in terms of the team, the depth, the quality, the tactical execution. And I thought we were right there for long periods.

MATTY LONGSTAFF - MIDFIELDER, TORONTO FC

Q. Can you describe how you thought the team performed tonight?

Yeah, obviously I thought the first half we were pretty dominant. Obviously would like to score a goal. Created some good chances but sometimes it's just not our night. Obviously, we know they are a top team and they are a difficult team to play against the way they move the ball in a triangle. I thought we stopped them from creating too many chances, and it would have nice to first take the lead but as I said before it's just not your night.

Q. Could the result have been different if you were more clinical tonight?

I guess you never know in hindsight. We took the lead in the football game, it puts a bit of pressure on them, something we would have liked. But as I said it didn't happen, and obviously it was disappointing to not score at all.

Q. What did losing [Jonathan] Osorio at half-time mean for the team?

He's a big player for us, and I think his mentality is such a big thing for the team, as well. He gets in great positions, and as a team, you never want to lose your captain, especially the run we're on, and obviously we need to win games and stay in the fight. Hopefully it's not too bad and we have him back for the weekend, if not in Vancouver.

Q. John [Herdman] said yesterday the approach was to get to half-time, keep it tight and then open it up from there. It seemed like the approach was different tonight?

Obviously, we're at home and we want to try to put our stamp on the game. I think you know where they are going to have periods on the ball that and you're going to have to suffer but defensively we were really good. We might have only gave up one shot in the first half which shows that. I thought on the ball, we could have went forward a bit more in terms of the buildup and stuff.

But as I said before, I thought we created chances and got in some really good areas, but sometimes it just doesn't happen.

Q. What does it do to the guys when the team is battling and then Columbus score a goal like that?

Yeah, obviously it's a bit of a killer when they score. But when you've got a player like Cucho [Hernández], obviously he's one of the best in the League for a reason. Yeah, he kind of scores out of nothing. A second ball that drops down and he touches and hits it from outside the box, it's a great finish. But even at that stage I still thought we could make a goal and get back in it, and you never know, especially we get the crowd behind us. But as I said, it just seemed to never come.

Q. What do you do to put a result like this behind you ahead of Colorado?

As you said, we play again on Saturday in Colorado. We are going to go there and pick up points, such a close run at the minute for the playoffs. It's a fight we are glad to be in, and going into Colorado knowing we need points, and we'll all be ready.

Q. John [Herdman] mentioned keeping an eye on the other MLS results. How does the playoff picture look like in the dressing room?

Not really. I think every player looks after a game and sees the results, but I think the biggest thing for us at the minute is that we're in it. We're in a playoff position and we need to make sure we finish the season, one game at a time, we'll take it on to Colorado now and hopefully we can pick up points.

