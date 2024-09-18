Nashville Soccer Club Blanks Chicago Fire FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park for Second Straight Win

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park Wednesday night for its second consecutive victory. Forward Sam Surridge scored a header off a long-distance cross from midfielder Hany Mukhtar to give the Boys in Gold a 1-0 lead in the match's 19th minute, the duo's second goal contribution in as many games following a Mukhtar goal and Surridge assist last Saturday at Atlanta United FC. With the win, Nashville SC is just one point back of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with five regular season matches remaining.

Count 'em: With his 19th minute tally, Surridge increased his team-leading total to 12 goals across all competitions this season, with nine coming in MLS play, two in Concacaf Champions Cup, and one in Leagues Cup.

Twice as nice: After blanking Atlanta United FC last Saturday, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves for his second consecutive shutout and ninth clean sheet across all competition this season, including eight in MLS play.

Hany stays hot: Mukhtar's assist was his eighth of the MLS season and team-leading 14th goal contribution in league play.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park this Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT when it hosts FC Cincinnati for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

Notes :

- Nashville SC:

o is 3W-1L-2D all-time vs. Chicago Fire FC

o is unbeaten against Chicago Fire FC at home (3W-0L-1D) with a +8 goal differential

o is 40W-33L-37D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents

o is 9W-2L-10D all-time in the month of September

o is 21W-7L-11D all-time on weekdays

o is 48W-8L-21D all-time when scoring first

o is 37W-4L-13D all-time when leading at half

o is 32W-0L-21D all-time when allowing zero goals

o recorded 90% passing accuracy on the night

- Head Coach B.J. Callaghan recorded his first home win with Nashville SC

- Sean Davis returned to the pitch for the first time since July 20 at Philadelphia Union following a knee injury; he logged 14 minutes plus added time

- Jack Maher led the team with 98% passing accuracy (minimum 60 passes)

- Shaq Moore has recorded secondary assists in consecutive matches

- Hany Mukhtar

o has recorded goal contributions in consecutive matches (goal at Atlanta Untied FC on Sept. 14, assist vs. Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 18)

o recorded his seventh goal contribution (six goals, one assist) against Chicago Fire FC in series history, and his first assist against the Chicago side

o leads Nashville SC with eight regular season assists and 14 goal contributions

- Alex Muyl leads the team with 29 MLS games played

- Sam Surridge

o has recorded goal contributions in consecutive matches (assist at Atlanta Untied FC on Sept. 14, goal vs. Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 18)

o led the team with 0.23 expected goals (xG) on the night

o leads the team with nine regular season goals and 12 across all competitions

- Joe Willis recorded his second consecutive clean sheet and eighth regular season shutout

- Walker Zimmerman led the team with five clearances on the night

Box score:

Nashville SC (8W-13L-8D) vs. Chicago Fire FC (7W-15L-7D)

Sept. 18, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 1

CHI: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Hany Mukhtar, Shaq Moore) 19'

Discipline:

NSH: Aníbal Godoy (Caution) 21'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 26'

CHI: Wyatt Omsberg (Caution) 64'

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 85'

NSH: Joe Willis (Caution) 90' + 1'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar (Forster Ajago 76'), Teal Bunbury (Jonathan Pérez 63'), Alex Muyl (Josh Bauer 88'), Aníbal Godoy (Patrick Yazbek 63'), Tah Brian Anunga (Sean Davis 76'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Elliot Panicco, Dru Yearwood, Julian Gaines, Brent Kallman

CHI starters: Chris Brady; Arnaud Souquet (Justin Reynolds 69'), Ariel Lassiter (Chris Mueller 69'), Tobias Salquist, Wyatt Omsberg (Jonathan Dean 80'); Fabian Herbers, Kellyn Acosta (Brian Gutierrez 46'), Gaston Gimenez (C); Maren Haile-Selassie, Tom Barlow (Allan Arigoni 46'), Georgios Koutsias

Substitutes: Spencer Richey, Mauricio Pineda, Federico Navarro, Javier Casas

Match officials:

Referee: Rubiel Vazuez

AR1: Ryan Graves

AR2: Christian Clerc

4TH: Filip Dujic

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy

