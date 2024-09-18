T-Shirts, Drink Specials, and More Announced for 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final
VANCOUVER, BC - Big game, big party!
Down from 14 teams to the final two, the 'Caps will be seeking to make history next Wednesday, September 25 and lift the Voyageurs Cup for a third consecutive year - a feat that has not been accomplished since the tournament expanded in 2019. The TELUS Canadian Championship Final against rivals Toronto FC will kick 7 p.m. PT. Tickets remain available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. For information on group tickets visit whitecapsfc.com/groups, and for premium tickets go to whitecapsfc.com/premium.
Specials
50% off all drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) inside BC Place from gates opening at 6 p.m. PT until kickoff at 7 p.m. PT
First 10,000 fans to receive limited edition Canada's Best, Made in Vancouver t-shirt
The Warmup patio party at Terry Fox Plaza to begin at 4 p.m. PT
40% off all Whitecaps FC white primary jerseys in-stadium
$1 from every ticket donated to BC Soccer
Swap Toronto-branded merchandise for a ticket to the match at Whitecaps FC Official Store in Gastown on Friday, September 20 or Saturday, September 21
"Anyone who was at our last two Canadian Championship Finals at BC Place knows how special this match is for our club and city. There is an incredible atmosphere in the bowl when the whole stadium, on the pitch and in the stands, rally together for the championship" said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. "We will need our supporters at their best once again to win another cup. We want this to be memorable for everyone, so we encourage fans to arrive early, enjoy the specials, get their t-shirt, and be prepared to push the team to victory."
Fans can get rid of their Toronto-based merchandise by exchanging it for a ticket to the match at the Official Whitecaps FC Store in Gastown on Friday, September 20 or Saturday, September 21, while supplies last.
The Warmup patio party will kick off on Terry Fox Plaza starting at 4 p.m. PT. Inside BC Place, all attendees will receive 50 per cent off of all drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from gates opening at 6 p.m. PT until kickoff at 7 p.m. PT.
The first 10,000 fans will receive a limited edition Canada's Best, Made in Vancouver t-shirt, while the Whitecaps FC white primary jersey will be available in-stadium at a 40 per cent discount.
All ticket buyers will also be supporting the growth of the sport in British Columbia, as $1 from every ticket will be donated to BC Soccer.
The winner of the Canadian Championship will be awarded the Voyageurs Cup and clinch a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, matching up the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The 'Caps will be looking to win a third straight championship after winning the 2022 title over Toronto FC, and the 2023 title over CF Montreal.
The Voyageurs Cup has been awarded to the Canadian Championship winner since 2008. Created by the Voyageurs Canadian Supporters group, the trophy represents Canadian fans' commitment to the game in our country. At the completion of the competition, the tournament MVP is named as the George Gross Memorial Trophy Award winner. The Young Canadian Player Award is presented to the best Canadian player in the competition 23 years of age or under.
For more information on the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final, stay tuned to @Whitecaps FC on social media and whitecapsfc.com.
