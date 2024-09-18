Timbers Host the LA Galaxy in Midweek Clash at Providence Park Tonight

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







The Portland Timbers are set to host the LA Galaxy tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Providence Park. The two sides will kick off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Tonight's match marks the 35th regular season meeting between the Timbers and the Galaxy, and the final one of the 2024 season. Portland is currently 11-14-9 in the series, taking at least a point from three of the last four meetings dating back to June 18, 2022. The club holds a 7-4-4 home record in the series with a +11 goal differential (32 GF, 21 GA). Felipe Mora leads Portland's current roster against the Galaxy with six goals and one assist in nine appearances (4 starts) against LA. Playing the second match in a five-day span, Portland enters its midweek match against the Galaxy looking to pick up its 12th consecutive result at Providence Park across all competitions. The Timbers are currently unbeaten at home since May 15 with a mark of 9-0-2 in that span, including Leagues Cup 2024 matches. Notably, Portland has scored in all 16 of its home matches this year, outscoring opponents 41-23 at Providence Park in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.