Prove You're Built Different: Compete in the 2024 Copa de la Familia Powered by Duracell to Win One-Day Contract with Inter Miami CF

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Are you Built Different? Inter Miami CF players certainly are. Duracell batteries with PowerBoost Ingredients certainly are. But, are you? Do you have what it takes to win a 1-day contract with Inter Miami CF? Can you take on the gaming world and prove you're Built Different?

Enter the 2024 Copa De La Familia and battle through in two phases. In this online tournament, only thirty-two (32) lucky entrants will be randomly selected and formed into a single elimination bracket. During the first phase of the tournament, these lucky few will face off in EA Sports FC 25 for a chance to prove themselves. Matchups will be announced on October 2nd and the tournament will begin on October 3rd. The 1v1, single elimination matches will be streamed live all across Inter Miami CF Twitch and YouTube channels and competition will continue until there are just two (2) finalists left standing. And this is just half the battle.

In phase two, which takes place in-person at Chase Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF, the two finalists of the first phase will be flown to Ft. Lauderdale (flights, hotels and transportation will be covered by Duracell) to faceoff in exhibition matches against Inter Miami CF stars Robert Taylor and Federico Redondo. Once the exhibition matches are done, the two finalists will face off head-to-head on a 'best of 3' format. Phase two takes place on October 8th and will be played in Xbox Series X consoles & controllers, powered by Duracell, the only battery brand with PowerBoost ingredients.

The winner of the head-to-head face-off will win a one-day contract with Inter Miami CF, powered by Duracell, that includes:

1-day contract signing ceremony

Headshot photo session with custom-made team jersey

Participate in training drills led by a staff coach

Lunch at Inter Miami CF's Training Facility

Post-training Facility tour

Eligibility

Players must be at least 18 years of age at the time of entering to participate in the tournament and be a legal resident of any of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia and/or Puerto Rico. All entrants agree to be bound by the terms & conditions of the Official Rules. All entrants can physically travel to Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from October 7th - October 10th, 2024 to participate at the in-person phase of the tournament.

Rules and Structure for Phase One (Online part of the tourmanet)

The online tournament will take place online from 6PM-10PM EST on October 3rd

Thirty-two (32) players will compete 1v1, single elimination match. Each match will have a duration of thirty (30) minutes.

The Game: EA Sports FC 25. Official game release date is September 27. Each entrant must have their own game copy (on whichever platform they use) to participate.

Platform: cross play - Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions

Online tournament will be streamed live on Inter Miami CF Twitch and YouTube channels

Rules and Structure for Phase Two (In-Person part of the tournament. Only for 2 finalists)

The in-person tournament will take place from 1-3 PM EST on October 8th at the Northwest Club, 2nd floor, in Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Exhibition match: each finalist will play a 30-minute match vs. one of the Inter Miami CF players, simultaneously:

- Finalist #1 vs Robert Taylor

- Finalist #2 vs Federico Redondo

Best of 3 Series match: two players will play 20-minute games. Inter Miami CF players will be watching the match.

Game: EA Sports FC 25. Game copy will be provided by Duracell.

Platform: Xbox Series X. Consoles, controllers and batteries will be provided by Duracell.

In-person tournament will be streamed live on Inter Miami CF Twitch and YouTube channels.

The winner will win the grand prize as stated below under 'Prizes.'

Duracell representatives will contact the two (2) finalists to arrange flights, hotels and transportation.

Prizes

First place winner will win the Grand Prize: A one-day contract with Inter Miami CF, powered by Duracell, including:

One (1) autographed replica Inter Miami CF team jersey

Second place winner will win:

One (1) autographed replica soccer ball,

One (1) non-autographed custom authentic Inter Miami CF official jersey

Click here to register: https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/copa-de-la-familia

