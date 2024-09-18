Brandt Bronico Becomes First Player to Make 100 Appearances for Charlotte FC
September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
With tonight's start in Orlando, Brandt Bronico becomes the first player in Charlotte FC history to make 100 appearances for the club across all competitions.
The North Carolina native appeared in every match of CLTFC's inaugural season, starting all but one. Has made appearances in all competitions for The Crown, including U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs. Bronico has 3 goals and 9 assists in MLS Regular Season play over the course of three seasons for Charlotte.
Charlotte FC acquired Bronico on December 18, 2020 in a trade with Chicago Fire FC. He was one of three CLTFC players - alongside Christian Fuchs and Adam Armour - to spend the 2021 season on loan with the Charlotte Independence before kicking off the Club's inaugural 2022 season.
He spent four seasons (2017-20) with Chicago Fire FC, where he scored two goals and added eight assists in 66 appearances, including 40 starts. Chicago originally drafted the midfielder 47th overall in the third round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
Bronico played collegiately for the Charlotte 49ers from 2013-16, scoring 25 goals to go with 23 assists. As a senior in 2016, Bronico was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and a second-team All-American. He spent his youth career with North Carolina clubs NC Fusion and Carolina Dynamo.
