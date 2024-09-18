Campeones Cup Community Project to Increase Access to Soccer and Offer Vital Youth Resources in In the United States and Mexico

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - Ahead of the sixth annual Campeones Cup, league champions Columbus Crew (MLS) and Club America (LIGA MX) will conduct impactful community activations in their local markets that will increase access to soccer programming and provide educational and youth resources. For the third consecutive occasion in Campeones Cup history, these community events will be hosted in both the United States and Mexico, reinforcing the commitment from Major League Soccer and LIGA MX, as partners, to be a force for positive change and create impact across both countries.

The Columbus Crew, in partnership with Student Success Stores, will help revitalize an existing store in Wedgewood Middle School in Columbus, Ohio for students to have access to a variety of life resources. Student Success Stores is a local nonprofit organization that provides free products, food, clothing, and school supplies to students to help eliminate barriers to education and support their overall success. Additionally, the Columbus Crew-branded store will be designed to inspire students to engage in the game of soccer. Benefiting the school's soccer teams, participating players will receive free soccer gear, including cleats, shin guards, water bottles, soccer balls, and apparel.

The Columbus Crew will introduce the new store to the Wedgewood Middle School soccer team prior to their match against Buckeye Middle School on Monday, September 23. The Crew will also provide both teams with pre-match speeches to motivate both squads ahead of their game. Media interested in attending the event can find more information towards the end of the press release.

On the LIGA MX side, Club America is joining forces with Ministerios del Amor, a foundation that supports children in vulnerable conditions with housing, psychological care and education opportunities, to provide accessible on-campus soccer programming at Casa Hogar. The program will be conducted at their soccer space refurbished by Club America first team players and free sports apparel will be provided to participants donated by the club. This muti-year program will also include a special soccer initiative powered by the Development Program of the Mexican Football Federation, designed to offer and inspire soccer development for all boys and girls across Mexico.

Club America will host a program groundbreaking event with a soccer clinic on Thursday, September 19 at the Ministerios del Amor campus led by the First team and U-16 players.

Reigning MLS Cup champions the Columbus Crew will host back-to-back reigning LIGA MX champions Club America on Wednesday, September 25 at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET; MLS Season Pass) in Columbus, Ohio to decide which league takes the title. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster.com.

