Union Cruise past New York City FC

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC on Wednesday night, winning 5-1. The Union jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over New York in the first half with goals provided by Tai Baribo, Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag. In the final minutes before halftime, Alonso Martinez scored for New York to make it 3-1 at the break. In the second half, midfielder Jesus Bueno and defender Jakob Glesnes added to the Union's tally, sealing the 5-1 win. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick racked up seven saves to secure all three points on the road.

New York City FC 1 - Philadelphia Union 5

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

AR1: Matthew Nelson

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Mark Allatin

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy.

PHI - Tai Baribo (Mbaizo) 15'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Baribo) 25'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (unassisted) 31'

NYC - Alonso Martínez (O'Toole, Sands) 45+5'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (Wagner) 74'

PHI - JesuÃ âº Bueno (Sullivan, Adeniran) 85'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (caution) 42'

NYC - Strahinja Tanasijevic (caution) 51'

NYC - Kevin O'Toole (caution) 90+3'

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo; Leon Flach; Jack McGlynn, Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno 80'); Daniel Gazdag (Cavan Sullivan 90') ; Mikael Uhre (Samuel Adeniran 67'), Tai Baribo (Quinn Sullivan 79').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Jeremy Rafanello, Chris Donovan, Olwethu Makhanya, CJ Olney.

New York City FC: Matthew Freese; Strahinja Tanasijevic (Jovan Mijatovic 71'), Thiago Martins, Kevin O'Toole, Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenic 45') ; Keaton Parks, James Sands; Santiago Rodriguez, Hannes Wolf (Andres Perea 58'), Agustin Ojeda (Maximiliano Moralez 45'); Alonso Martinez (Mounsef Bakrar 58').

Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Julian Fernandez, Christian McFarlane, Justin Haak.

With his 50th MLS assist, defender Kai Wagner tied club legend Sebastien Le Toux for most assists in club history.

With his goal, midfielder Dániel Gazdag became the first player to record multiple MLS regular seasons with at least 15 goals in club history.

Forward Tai Baribo netted his eighth MLS goal and registered his first assist of the season.

Forward Mikael Uhre scored his ninth goal of the MLS season.

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan added his sixth assist of the MLS season.

The Union return home to Subaru Park to play D.C. United on Sunday, September 22 (6:15 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

