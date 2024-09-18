Alexey Miranchuk Scores Debut Goal in 2-2 Draw against Inter Miami CF

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Alexey Miranchuk of Atlanta United

(Atlanta United FC) Alexey Miranchuk of Atlanta United(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United played to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in-front of 67,795 fans, the largest midweek crowd in franchise history and the third-largest in MLS history. Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season while Alexey Miranchuk netted his first goal for the club to help Atlanta earn a crucial point.

Miami opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Franco Negri received the ball in the midfield and dribbled towards goal before slipping a pass into the box for David Ruiz where he slotted a low shot to the right past Brad Guzan.

Atlanta found an equalizer in 56th minute through Lobjanidze. Dax McCarty found Pedro Amador on the left wing where the Portuguese defender whipped in a cross to the center of the box. Lobjanidze headed the ball down and bounced it through Drake Callender's legs to level the match.

Miami, however, regained the lead from a set piece three minutes later. Leo Campana drilled a free kick just outside of the penalty area which took a heavy deflection off the wall and drifted into the goal for a 2-1 lead.

Atlanta United made several substitutions while hunting for a second equalizer and brought on Edwin Mosquera in the 62nd minute. Mosquera immediately got involved and put a shot on goal in the 64th minute that was saved by Callender but quickly collected inside the box by Miranchuk. The midfielder floated a cross centrally where Daniel Ríos put a header on goal, but again Callender was positioned well to make the save.

Miami also brought on a trio of substitutes in Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in an effort to extend its lead, but Guzan and the Atlanta defense made several key plays down the stretch to stay within striking distance. Guzan made a critical save on Alba in the 80th minute when the Spaniard attempted to finish off a give-and-go by sneaking in a near-post shot down the left side, but Atlanta's captain stood strong to deny the opportunity.

A wild sequence just minutes later proved to be decisive for both sides as Miami had a golden opportunity to add to its lead, but instead found itself conceding at the other end. Negri played a ball into the box for Messi which was hit with too much pace and bounced free, but Negri quickly regained possession and found Messi again dribbling down the left side. The Argentine got off a shoulder-height shot which was knocked down by Guzan, but Suarez ran up to the loose ball with a look at an empty net. However, Amador stepped in front of Suarez's shot and cleared it off the line.

Seconds later, Amador sprayed a long diagonal ball for Mosquera on the right side where the Colombian eventually forced Miami to clear the ball out on the far touch line. Miranchuk took the ensuing throw, placing it at the feet of Brooks Lennon. The defender dribbled forward before cutting it back for Miranchuk just outside the corner of the 18-yard box. Miranchuk settled the ball before unleashing a screaming shot that curled around a diving Callender and fell into the upper left corner for his debut club goal in the 84th minute and set the match at 2-2.

Atlanta continued to push for the match winner and had a flurry of opportunities late. Lobjanidze hit the right post in the 88th minute, had a header from inside the six-yard box float over the bar in the 91st and a sent a bending shot in the 94th minute just wide of the right post. In the final minute of the match, Mosquera had a shot cleared off the line while Miranchuk pulled a left-footed a shot wide of the right post.

Atlanta United (8-13-8, 32 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 21 when it travels to face New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 17-12 Atlanta

Shots on target: 7-5 Miami

Corner kicks: 5-3 Miami

Fouls Committed: 12-11 Atlanta

xG: 2.5 - 1.9 Miami

Possession: 52-48 Miami

Passing accuracy: 86-85 Atlanta

Scoring

MIA - David Ruiz 29'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Amador, McCarty) 56'

MIA - Leo Campana 59'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Lennon) 84'

Disciplinary

MIA - Marcelo Weigandt Y 10'

ATL - Dax McCarty Y 15'

MIA - Leo Campana Y 78' Notes

Alexey Miranchuk scored his first goal for Atlanta United

Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season

Brooks Lennon registered his seventh assist of the season

Dax McCarty and Pedro Amador each recorded their first assist with the club

The club hosted a franchise record crowd for a midweek match with 67,795

Attendance: 67,795

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Derrick Williams

D: Pedro Amador

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Tristan Muyumba (Jay Fortune - 62')

M: Dax McCarty (Edwin Mosquera - 62')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - 72')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luis Abram

Noah Cobb

Luke Brennan

Matt Edwards

Tyler Wolff

INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP

GK: Drake Callender (c)

D: Ian Fray

D: Sergii Kryvtsov (Ryan Sailor - 80')

D: Franco Neri

M: Julian Gressel (Lionel Messi - 61')

M: Benjamin Cremaschi

M: David Ruiz (Jordi Alba - 68')

M: Marcelo Weigandt

F: Leo Campana (Luis Suarez - 80')

F: Robert Taylor (Federico Redondo - 67')

F: Yannick Bright

Substitutes not used:

Oscar Ustari

Lawson Sunderland

OFFICIALS

Rosendo Mendoza (referee), Jeffrey Greeson (assistant), Nick Uranga (assistant), Alyssa Nichols (fourth), Younes Marrakchi (VAR), Ian McKay (AVAR)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.