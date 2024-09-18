Charlotte FC Adds Forward Idan Toklomati to First Team Roster

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC can confirm the Club added forward Idan Toklomati to the First Team roster prior to the 2024 Roster Freeze Date of September 13.

His first team deal is through 2027 with a Club option for 2028. He will also occupy a U22 initiative spot and international roster spot.

Toklomati originally joined the organization on a Crown Legacy contract and has scored three goals in three appearances in MLS NEXT Pro.

The forward was acquired earlier this summer from Maccabi Petah Tikva where he made 70 appearances and scored 17 goals across all competitions.

The Israeli international made his national team debut last year and has four senior caps to his resume with all coming in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He was with Israel at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics as an alternate.

Toklomati helped Israel to deep runs in multiple youth international tournaments. He played five matches as Israel made the semifinals at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. He featured in the final of 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship as Israel finished runners-up to England.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signs forward Idan Toklomati to First Team contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 initiative spot and international roster spot.

NEXT AT THE FORTRESS

Saturday, September 21 | 4:00 PM

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Charlotte FC face New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 21 at 4:00 PM for Por La Cultura Night.

Don't miss the Prematch Por La Cultura Fiesta, Postmatch Kids Kick, and a limited-edition gate giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.