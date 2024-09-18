FC Cincinnati Follow North Star to Victory, Take Down Loons 2-1

ST. PAUL - In the final regular season Western Conference road trip this year, The Orange and Blue found their rhythm early and hit their stride to the tune of a 2-1 victory at Allianz Field over Minnesota United FC.

In the 37th game of the season across all competitions, FC Cincinnati deployed their 39th unique starting eleven, but this time hope to keep it that way going forward. While DP striker Niko Gioacchini was unable to make the trip this time due to a broken nose suffered in the recently played "Hell is Real" matchup, FCC was able to utilize nearly all of its roster depth. Back from suspension, defenders Miles Robinson and Ian Murphy joined Chidozie Awaziem on the back line, and for the first time all three played together with Luciano Acosta at his typical number 10 position.

Despite FC Cincinnati scoring first, the early stages of the game were all about Roman Celentano. The goalkeeper, making his 99th appearance for FCC, made four saves in the first half with each being more important and spectacular than the last. He rushed out of his net to punch away a through ball, stood tall on a three-on-none breakaway, and perried a save with a kick to deflect trouble away. Without Celentano's quick reflex's and assured confidence, what followed for FCC may never have come to pass.

The goal to open things up for FC Cincinnati was telegraphed earlier in the match and perfected on the third try. Twice Chidozie Awaziem slipped near perfect through balls across multiple lines of pressure from Minnesota United, but the pace on the pass was just too quick as Kevin Kelsy and Yuya Kubo couldn't get a final touch before Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair could collect the ball.

It was on that third try that Awaziem and Kubo got the rhythm right. In the 34th minute the Nigerian centerpack perfectly weighted his pass for the Japanese forward and all he needed was one touch to score his 10th goal of the season. With a flick over and past the keeper, Kubo, who was appearing in his 150th game for FC Cincinnati, gave FCC the lead.

With the lead in hand and momentum swung in their favor, FCC went looking for more and found it. With a spectacular bit of skill that would be deserving of any Top 10 plays of the night list, Luca Orellano cut in across the box by swimming through defenders and hit a beauty to the far post past a diving St. Clair. The outside boot "Trivela" spun into the netting for Orellano's eighth goal of the season. For their efforts in the build up, Ian Murphy and Yuya Kubo earned assists on the goal.

Minnesota United FC, making three changes at the half, came out of the half and got a goal back on an unfortunate penalty kick awarded only after a lengthy VAR pitchside review. Orellano, looking to clear a ball from the box, clipped a ducking Sang Bin Jeong on the chin, sending the Loons to the spot where Roman Celentano could not save Kelvin Yeboah's attempt.

Things settled down after the PK with neither team finding a true dangerous moment on goal for the following 20 minutes. In large part, for FCC, that came as a result of Miles Robinson's expert defending and physical play to track back and stymy the Loons attack. The lone dangerous moment was thwarted again by Celentano, stepping to an open Yaboah and making the save. But the save would not count as the run was ruled offside, eliminating the play altogether.

As the game inched closer and closer to the 90 minute mark though, Minnesota United FC built up all the momentum desperately looking for an equalizer. With The Loons entering in 9th place in the Western Conference, MNUFC played with desperation as a home loss would be devastating. But The Orange and Blue stood stronger, and the defensive core of Robinson, Awaziem, Murphy, Obi Nwobodo and Pavel Bucha each having key moments that ultimately saved the match.

In the dying moments of the match, and stoppage time nearly expired, Minnesota's Teemu Pukki flung a shot on target that took a diving stop to punch away. An exclamation point on Roman Celentano's spectacular night. The Orange and Blue cleared away the ensuing corner kick and the referee called for full time, securing the victory for FCC.

With the victory, FC Cincinnati improved their record to 17-8-4 with 55 points. FCC also earned their 10th road victory of the season, becoming the fourth MLS club in the modern era to earn double digit road victories in a single season. The Orange and Blue now continue their road swinging by heading to the Volunteer State this week to take on Nashville SC on Saturday at Geodis Park. Acosta and Co. will head home to TQL Stadium one week from then to host Western Conference juggernauts LAFC on Saturday, September 28.

