LA Galaxy Square off against Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight, Wednesday, September 18
September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first travel to face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before returning home to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers
Wednesday's match marks the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 15-13-9. Against Portland, LA holds a 14-11-9 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, LA earned a 3-2 win over Portland on July 20. In 14 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against the Timbers at Providence Park, the Galaxy hold a 4-7-4 record. LA holds a 1-0-1 record (3 GF, 1 GA) in its last two matches played at Providence Park dating back to April 3, 2022. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in their last seven regular-season matches played against the Timbers (4-0-3; 16 GF, 9 GA) dating back to July 30, 2021.
Galaxy's Run Of Form
Through 29 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 16-6-7 record (57 GF, 40 GA; 55 points) and were the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 4-2 win over LAFC at home on Sept. 14. In their last five league matches played dating back to July 17, the Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-0 (13 GF, 8 GA). In 14 regular-season matches played on the road during the 2024 campaign, LA holds a record of 5-5-4 (20 GF, 18 GA). In 11 matches played on the road in league play this season Riqui Puig has totaled eight goal contributions (3 goals, 5 assists), while Dejan Joveljić has tallied six goals and two assists.
LA Galaxy at Portland Timbers
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 30
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Providence Park | Portland, Ore.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sergio Ruiz (Play-By-Play); Walter Roque (Analyst)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024
- Timbers Host the LA Galaxy in Midweek Clash at Providence Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- T-Shirts, Drink Specials, and More Announced for 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Names Mikey Varas Head Coach - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Square off against Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight, Wednesday, September 18 - LA Galaxy
- Prove You're Built Different: Compete in the 2024 Copa de la Familia Powered by Duracell to Win One-Day Contract with Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Home Soil - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Adds Forward Idan Toklomati to First Team Roster - Charlotte FC
- MLSE Issues Statement Addressing Ownership Announcement - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Square off against Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight, Wednesday, September 18
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 21
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 4-2 Win over LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 14