LA Galaxy Square off against Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight, Wednesday, September 18

PORTLAND, Ore. - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first travel to face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before returning home to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers

Wednesday's match marks the 38th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 15-13-9. Against Portland, LA holds a 14-11-9 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, LA earned a 3-2 win over Portland on July 20. In 14 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against the Timbers at Providence Park, the Galaxy hold a 4-7-4 record. LA holds a 1-0-1 record (3 GF, 1 GA) in its last two matches played at Providence Park dating back to April 3, 2022. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in their last seven regular-season matches played against the Timbers (4-0-3; 16 GF, 9 GA) dating back to July 30, 2021.

Galaxy's Run Of Form

Through 29 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 16-6-7 record (57 GF, 40 GA; 55 points) and were the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 4-2 win over LAFC at home on Sept. 14. In their last five league matches played dating back to July 17, the Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-0 (13 GF, 8 GA). In 14 regular-season matches played on the road during the 2024 campaign, LA holds a record of 5-5-4 (20 GF, 18 GA). In 11 matches played on the road in league play this season Riqui Puig has totaled eight goal contributions (3 goals, 5 assists), while Dejan Joveljić has tallied six goals and two assists.

LA Galaxy at Portland Timbers

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 30

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Providence Park | Portland, Ore.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sergio Ruiz (Play-By-Play); Walter Roque (Analyst)

