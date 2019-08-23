'Caps Win Finale in Dayton
August 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - The TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 7-4, on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.
The TinCaps (25-35, 58-70) took an early 2-0 lead, plating single runs in the first and third innings. Tucupita Marcano drove in Ethan Skender with an RBI single in the first, while Justin Lopez scored in the third when Michael Curry smacked a double deep into the right-field corner. Curry has hits in nine of his last ten games.
From there, both starting pitchers settled into an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. Clate Schmidt went quality six innings for the Dragons (26-34, 54-76), striking out six while allowing just the two runs on three hits.
Adrian Martinez was even better for the TinCaps, going 5 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. In 12 total appearances (three starts) since July 7, Martinez has posted a miniscule ERA of 1.35 in 33 1/3 innings with 34 strikeouts.
The 'Caps busted the game wide open in the seventh, plating four runs on four hits plus a sacrifice fly. Marcano, Lopez, and Curry all drove in runs in the pivotal seventh inning. Fort Wayne added another run in the eighth on a Skender RBI single.
Dayton made it interesting late with a run in the eighth, three in the ninth, and brought the tying run to the plate before falling.
Next Game
Saturday, Aug. 24 @ West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Wilkel Hernandez
Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
Watch: MiLB.TV
