Hot Rods Game Notes

The next time Bowling Green and Lake County meet, BG will play under three-different team names (Hot Rods, Bootleggers, Sinkholes) to close out the 2019 regular-season home schedule.

About Last Night... The Bowling Green Hot Rods won the fourth-straight in a huge 16-4 victory over the Captains on Thursday. Despite going down 4-0 in the second inning and Lake County starter Shane McCarthy dealing (10 K's in 3.1 innings) the Hot Rods offense lit up following McCarthy's exit from the game in the fourth. The team scored six runs to take a 6-4 lead, but they weren't done. While Miller Hogan carved up the Captains lineup, the Hot Rods scored three more in the sixth while the BG starter closed out his day with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Ruben Cardenas added a three-run homer in the eighth (part of a six-run inning) while the Hot Rods capped the game with an additional score in the ninth en route to a 16-4 win. Jonathan Aranda extended his hit streak to 14 games with 4-for-6 performance while Cardenas and Aranda both had three RBI games.

Playoff Race Update... Bowling Green's win on Thursday kept them two games ahead of the South Bend Cubs, who won their third-straight on Thursday, and six games ahead of the Lansing Lugnuts who have lost three straight. The Hot Rods end the season playing seven of their last 10 contests against the Cubs with four in Bowling Green (Saturday-Tuesday) and three at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN to end the season.

(Almost) All Wins with Alvarez... Roberto Alvarez began the 2019 season as a 19-year old playing with his first full-season affiliate, and at times it showed. Since August 2nd, not only has Roberto lowered his catcher's ERA below 4.00 (it's 3.76 after Tuesday's game) but the Hot Rods have won nine of Robbie's last 10 starts behind the plate.

Aranda on Fy-uh... Jonathan Aranda extended his hit streak to 14-game on Thursday night, one shy of the team-high set by Osmy Gregorio earlier this year. The lefty is batting .370 over the streak with 20 hits (including two triples and three doubles) while collecting eight RBIs, eight runs, and five walks with an OBP of .424. Aranda has a .307 average in August, following up a .320 average in July.

Post Season All-Stars... The Midwest League announced the 2019 Post-Season All-Star roster on Friday, which included three Hot Rods. Wander Franco, who played 62 games in the blue and orange, took home Prospect of the Year for the league while also being voted best shortstop. RHP Caleb Sampen was the MWL right-handed pitcher and Chris Betts earned honors as the league's DH.

Single Season Record Watching... HR: Betts has 18 homers (4th most in a single season) and is one behind Moises Gomez (3rd, 19, 2018), three behind Ronaldo Hernandez (2nd, 21, 2018) and four behind Derek Dietrich (1st, 22, 2011)... RBIs: Betts' 68 are four behind Jake Hager (72, 2012) for fifth place... Hits: Proctor (125) trails Tim Beckham (135) for fifth and Drew Vettleson (139, 2012) for fourth... Strikeouts: Betts (126) is three behind Adrian Rondon (129, 2017) for fifth-most... Wins: Sampen and Strong (9) are one win away from moving into a five-way tie for fourth-most... Saves: Peguero (13) is one away from tying Scott Shuman (14, 2010) for fourth-most... Team Strikeouts (pitching): BG has 1178 K's as a staff ahead of Friday's game. The club record is 1196 in 2018...

Last Night's Notes... Miller Hogan set a new career-high with 10 strikeouts... Aranda extended his hit streak to 14 games... It's one shy of Osmy Gregorio's 15-game streak which is the longest on the team this season... He also had his 12th multi-hit game of the year and third three-hit game of the season... Witherspoon had his fifth outfield assist of the season... Betts earned his 66th walk of the season, tying him with Taylor Walls (2018) for the fifth-most walks in a single season in BG history... Proctor had his 34th multi-hit game of the year... It was also his 11th three-hit game of the season... He leads the team in three-hit games... He also tied his season-high in hits for a game... Aranda tied a career-high with three RBIs and a season-high with three hits... Cardenas tied a career-high with three RBIs... Ostberg set a new career-high with four runs scored... Qsar's three walks are a new season-high... Schnell tied a career-high by striking out three times... He also had his first multi-hit game with BG for the season... Whalen tied his season-high in runs scored with two... Aranda is the first BG hitter to have four knocks in a game since Witherspoon did it on June 15 in Lansing... Hogan is the first Hot Rods pitcher to have 10 strikeouts in a game since Matthew Liberatore did it on June 28 against Great Lakes... The last time BG had 10+ runs in a game was on July 29 against the Captains in a 10-0 win...

