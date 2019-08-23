Benson, Arias Named MWL Post-Season All-Stars

(Eastlake, OH) - Richard A. Nussbaum II, President of the Midwest League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc., today announced the 2019 Midwest League Post-Season All-Star selections, as voted on by the Field Managers of the 16 Midwest League member clubs. Two members of the 2019 Captains, outfielder Will Benson and left-handed reliever Skylar Arias, were honored for their performances.

Benson, a mid-season All-Star two years running, cracked 18 home runs over just half a season with Lake County. The Indians' 2016 first round pick was promoted to High-A Lynchburg after winning three MWL Player of the Week honors. At the time of his promotion, Benson led the league in homers, slugging percentage (.604), OPS (.975), RBI (55) and total bases (131). His home run total is still second in the league, even though he has not played in the MWL since the All-Star Break.

Benson, 21, made history on April 18 when he became the first Captain and the fifth player in Midwest League history (fourth in regular season play) to hit four home runs in one game. The Atlanta, GA native went deep four times against the Cubs at Classic Park, including a grand slam.

Arias, 22, posted a 1.79 ERA across 60.1 innings for the Captains. The southpaw surrendered a miniscule .173 batting average against Midwest League hitters. Arias, selected by the Indians in the 24th round of the 2016 draft out of Tallahassee Community College, struck out 71 men and walked 30 before being promoted to High-A. His 27.8% strikeout rate is good for 16th in the league (minimum 60 IP).

