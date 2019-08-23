Lugnuts Receive Brito from Vancouver, Neal to IL

August 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have received shortstop Ronny Brito from Short-Season A Vancouver and placed outfielder DJ Neal on the Injured List.

Brito, 20, was acquired by Toronto from the Los Angeles Dodgers with pitcher Andrew Sopko in exchange for All-Star catcher Russell Martin on January 11, 2019. At the time, he was ranked the Dodgers' No. 23 prospect by MLB Pipeline. In 56 games with Vancouver, he was slashing .216/.292/.321 with four home runs and 16 runs batted in.

