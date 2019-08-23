Chiefs Rally Falls Short, Can't Sweep Bandits

Peoria, IL - Despite scoring seven runs and tallying 11 hits, the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits 9-7 Friday night at Dozer Park to settle for a series win instead of a sweep. Brady Whalen went two-for-three with a double and two RBI to earn the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs entered the bottom of the fifth trailing 6-0 but scored four runs, knocking Quad Cities starter Jose Bravo out of the game. Wadye Ynfante struck out, but reached second on a wild pitch dropped third strike. Josh Shaw followed with a double to score Ynfante to cut the deficit to 6-1. With one out, Jonatan Machado walked to put runners on first and second and Brady Whalen singled with two outs to score Shaw to make the score 6-2. Imeldo Diaz continued his hot hitting with a two-run double to bring the score to 6-4.

Peoria entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 7-4 but they scored a run against Quad Cities reliever Brett Daniels. Machado led off with a single but was thrown out at second as Perez reached on a fielder's choice. Whalen delivered his second hit of the game, a double to score Perez from first to cut the River Bandits lead to 7-5.

The Chiefs continued to put the bats to work, scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth, chasing Brett Daniels from the game. With two outs, Shaw drew a walk and scored on Edwin Figuera's double to make the score 9-6. Machado followed with a single to bring the Chiefs back within two, 9-7. Whalen walked to load the bases but Diaz struck out to end the inning and the Chiefs went in order in the ninth. The two teams split the season series 8-8.

Parker Kelly (3-5) took the loss, pitching 5 1/3 innings allowing seven runs on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Franyel Casadilla pitched 2 1/3 innings allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Evan Sisk pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, issuing only one walk and striking out two.

