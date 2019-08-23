Clinton Completes Sweep with 6-3 Win

CLINTON, IA - For the first time since 1999 the Clinton LumberKings swept the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a three-game series with a 6-3 win on Friday night at NelsonCorp Field. Kameron Misner drove home three runs with a 3-for-3 night that included a double, a walk, and a run scored.

Scoring started early as Clinton (37-23, 70-59) came from behind twice against Kernels (32-28, 71-59) early offense. In the top of the first, a pair of one out walks by Alberto Guerrero led to a Matt Wellner RBI double into the right field corner.

The LumberKings answered back in the bottom of the first for their first comeback of the night. After Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Palm struck out the first two batters he faced, Peyton Burdick singled and was forced home by the first of Misner's three RBI hits on a run scoring double.

The game remained tied until Wellner put Cedar Rapids on top for the final time. He slugged a two-run run homer to right that proved to be the final runs allowed by Guerrero (8-6) of the night.

Again, Clinton came from behind to tie the score in the bottom of the inning. RBI singles by Burdick and Misner pulled the LumberKings even at three runs apiece.

Guerrero earned the win for a 5.2 inning performance. Allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out six.

Clinton took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Christopher Torres singled with one out and scored three batters later on a Misner RBI single to center.

For his time, Palm (3-9) was hung with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out four.

The LumberKings added a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to claim their largest lead of the night. Evan Edwards singled home the first run and Brayan Hernandez added the second run with a safety squeeze to first.

Zach Wolf preserved the win with his team leading 13th save of the year. He retired Matt Wallner on a ground out to end the game with runners at first and second.

The win completes a three-game series sweep of the Kernels that marks the first time they have done so in Clinton against Cedar Rapids since June of 1999. In addition, the LumberKings magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now eight.

