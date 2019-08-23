Jake Hirabayashi joins Kernels from GCL Twins

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Jake Hirabayashi has joined the Kernels from the GCL Twins and Yunior Severino has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to August 22, with a left thigh strain. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Hirabayashi in the 39th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of UCLA. He has played in 29 games for the GCL Twins this season, batting .231 (18-78) with 2 HR and 17 RBI.

Severino has played in 22 games for the Kernels this season, batting .244 (19-78) with seven doubles and 8 RBI. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on December 8, 2017.

Hirabayashi is active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM game at Clinton. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with six players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels wrap up a 10-game road trip tonight at 6:30 PM against the Clinton LumberKings. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 24th to host Peoria at 6:35 PM for the start of a seven-game homestand that continues through Friday, August 30th.

