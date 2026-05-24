Brian White off the Müller ASSIST!!
Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026
- Nashville SC Remains Atop MLS Standings with 2-1 Win over New York City FC - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Takes Down Colorado for Third Consecutive Road Win - FC Dallas
- Paxten Aaronson Scores, Rapids Drop Home Result with FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Draw, 4-4, against CF Montréal at Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Crown See Off Revs With 10 Men; Now Enter Two-Month World Cup Break - Charlotte FC
- Orlando City SC Falls, 6-2, to FC Cincinnati - Orlando City SC
- Booth Scores Debut MLS Goal in 1-1 Draw at Minnesota - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Rescues a Point in 1-1 Draw against Real Salt Lake Before World Cup Break - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Shuts out Austin FC 3-0 at Home on Saturday Afternoon - St. Louis City SC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Sunday Night at BMO Stadium in Final Game Before FIFA World Cup Break - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF in Search of Fourth Consecutive Victory this Sunday against Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- SDFC Hosts Western Conference-Leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium
- Introducing the World's Game Keeper of the Flow: Derek Boateng
- SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to Represent Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026™
- San Diego FC Unveils Revitalized Courts at Willie Henderson Sports Complex
- San Diego FC Plays to a 3-3 Draw against FC Cincinnati at Snapdragon Stadium