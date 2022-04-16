Bisons Rally Comes up a Run Short in 11-10 Extra Innings Loss to Rochester

April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons erased a six-run deficit thanks to a late rally, but could not push ahead the go-ahead run in an 11-10 loss to the Rochester Red Wings in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon at Frontier Field.

Former Bison Joshua Palacios helped lead the Rochester offense in his first game against his former team with a three-run home run and the game-winning RBI base hit in the bottom of the 10th.

Things looked good for the Herd early on, as a Logan Warmoth grand slam made it 4-0 before starter Nick Allgeyer even threw a pitch. Allgeyer came into this game having given up just one run in 11 innings of work, but gave up five runs off seven hits in a bottom half that saw Rochester send 12 men to the plate.

The bulk of that damage was done by a very familiar face in Palacios. The young outfielder was designated for assignment by Toronto on Monday, and claimed off waivers by Washington before being assigned to the Red Wings earlier in the day Saturday. In his first at-bat against his former team, Palacios belted a three-run blast to right field.

Jake Noll then hit a three-run homer of his own in the third, closing the book on Allgeyer who ultimately allowed nine runs off 12 hits and three walks over three tough innings of work. Brandon Eisert threw two innings of relief and gave up a solo homer to Tres Barrera before striking out five of the next six batters he faced.

Things were relatively quiet until the top of the eighth, when Tyler Clippard came on, walked the first three Bisons he faced, and then gave up back-to-back singles before Reed Garrett came on to try and stop the bleeding. The Bisons would wind up sending 11 men to the plate and scored five runs off three hits and four walks to make it a 10-9 game.

Garrett remained in the game to start the ninth, and despite walking the leadoff hitter, got the next two batters to fly out. With the left-handed hitting Nathan Lukes coming up, the Red Wings went to a lefty of their own, Jace Fry, who gave up a single to Lukes before walking in the tying run. Kyle Johnston and Matt Gage combined to retire the side in the bottom half, sending the Bisons to extra innings for the first time all season.

The Bisons got runners on the corners with one out in the 10th, but Mallex Smith lined into an unfortunate double play to end the rally. The Red Wings then quickly loaded the bases in the bottom half, with none other than Palacios at the plate with a chance to win it for his new team. Palacios would come through once again, delivering a walk-off RBI single through the drawn-in infield to cap off a huge day for himself and secure the 11-10 Rochester win.

Tomorrow's series finale will see a pitching rematch from the opener, as Thomas Hatch and Aaron Sanchez will return to the mound to cap off the set. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.