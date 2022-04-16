Palacios Walks off Bisons in Wings Debut

Josh Palacios capped a phenomenal Red Wings debut with a walk off single in the 10th inning sending the Red Wings to an 11-10 win over the Buffalo Bisons on a frigid afternoon at Frontier Field.

Palacios - who is the nephew of former Red Wing and Rochester firefighter Rey Palacios - went 3-for-4 with two walks, four RBI, a three-run homer and the clutch hit that ended the game.

Right-handed pitcher Jackson Tetreault was given the starting nod, his first against Buffalo, and toed the rubber against left-handed pitcher Nick Allgeyer.

Buffalo kicked off the scoring right away, loading the bases in the first inning, and then taking a 4-0 lead on a grand slam by designated hitter Logan Warmoth. This was the second grand slam of the series for Buffalo, after left fielder, Samad Taylor smacked one in Thursday's game.

Rochester answered quickly in the bottom of the first with five runs of their own, starting with a three-run blast by left fielder Josh Palacios in his first game as a Rochester Red Wing, after being claimed off of waivers from Toronto. Palacios is the nephew of former Red Wing and retired Rochester Fire Fighter, Rey Palacios.

The Red Wings scored again in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by shortstop Luis Garcia, and a three-run shot over the left-field wall by first baseman Jake Noll, bringing the score to 9-4.

Continuing the scoring for the Red Wings in the fourth inning was Catcher Tres Barrera, who hit a solo home run to extend the Wings' lead to 10-4.

The Bisons didn't go down without a fight, scoring five more runs on three hits and four walks in the top of the eighth inning, closing the Red Wings' lead to just 10-9

The Bisons managed to load the bases in the top of the ninth inning, allowing for center fielder Mallex Smith to tie the game, drawing a full-count walk, forcing the Red Wings to hit in the bottom of the ninth.

The Red Wings and Bisons decided to treat the fans to some free baseball, going into extra innings. The Red Wings were able to hold buffalo in the top of the tenth setting up Palacios to be the hero against his former team, hitting a ground ball through the infield to walk off the Bisons in the bottom of the tenth.

LHP Francisco Perez, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, RHP Tyler Clippard, RHP Reed Garrett, and LHP Jace Fry, all contributed to the Red Wings victory, combined for five innings pitched, giving up five earned runs, on five hits, and seven walks, all while striking out three Bisons hitters

The Red Wings will face Buffalo on Easter Sunday, with a chance to tie the series at three games apiece. RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0) will take on Buffalo RHP Thomas Hatch in a rematch of the series opener on April 12.

