Rodriguez Inches Closer to Milestone in Loss at Iowa

April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







After a stunning loss in last night's outing, the Toledo Mud Hens looked to get back on track, before heading home to Fifth Third Field. The Toledo ace pitcher, Nivaldo Rodriguez looked to get his first winning decision of the season, and to stay sharp. More importantly, he looked to give the Mud Hens their fourth win of the season.

The Mud Hens would strike first in the second inning. Ryan Kreidler would single on a line drive to center field. Following Kreidler's single, John Valente would snag a base hit himself, moving Kreidler to second. With one out in the inning, Chris Rabago would walk, loading the bases for Toledo. The RBI would come off the bat of Dylan Rosa. He would hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Ryan Kreidler. The Mud Hens led 1-0 heading into the third inning.

After a leadoff single in the third inning by Jamie Westbrook, Josh Lester would hit his fourth double of the season to right field. Then, with runners on first and second, Ryan Kreidler would hit a ground ball to short, moving Westbrook to the home plate. Kreidler now has six RBIs this season. The Hens now led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third. However, Iowa would cut the lead in half with an RBI infield single by Jared Young, making the score 2-1.

As the game turned into a pitching duel between the two teams, the Iowa Cubs would snag a run by a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the game. The game would go into extra innings, as the Cubs would walk off in the tenth inning by an RBI single to left field. The Mud Hens would fall to the Cubs with a score of 3-2.

The Toledo ace, Nivaldo Rodriguez is now ten away from 300 career minor league strikeouts. Nivaldo finished today's game, going five strong innings. During those five innings, he only allowed five hits, one earned run, two walks, and struck out three Cub batters. After three appearances this season, his ERA stands at an incredible number of 0.63. Rodriguez will look to stay sharp as the season rolls along and reach the milestone in his future starts.

Tomorrow's game has been postponed due to inclement weather. With that said, the Toledo's next game will be on Tuesday at Fifth Third Field. First pitch will be at 6:35pm, as the Mud Hens will begin their next series with the St. Paul Saints in Toledo.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.