Worcester's Bats tell the story in Saturday Matinee
April 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Worcester, MA) - The Worcester Red Sox (9-2) recorded 15 total hits and scored 13 runs on Saturday afternoon as they beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-7) 13-1. Six Worcester hitters had two or more hits and five hitters recorded two or more RBI.
IronPigs starting pitcher James Marvel (0-2) allowed a career-high nine runs off nine hits and one walk issued over three innings. Worcester scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning - highlighted by a Yolmer Sanchez two-run single. Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and Roberto Ramos hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Lehigh Valley's lone run came on a passed by catcher Connor Wong in the top of the fifth inning as John Andreoli scored. The run cut Worcester's lead to 9-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Franchy Cordero hit a two-run double against Jakob Hernandez in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Worcester an 11-1 lead. Former IronPigs catcher Deivy Grullon hit a two-run double against Aaron Barrett to extend the WooSox lead to 13-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Mark Appel, Braeden Ogle, and Michael Kelly each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the IronPigs. Kyle Hart (3-0) earned the win for Worcester by pitching four innings in relief of Darwinzon Hernandez.
The IronPigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
