RailRiders Postponed Saturday

MOOSIC, PA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. The RailRiders and Tides will make up today's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, April 17, beginning at 12:05 P.M. with gates opening at 11:30 A.M.

Tickets from Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game on the RailRiders 2022 schedule. The SWB fidget popper giveaway slated for April 16 will be rescheduled for a later date this season.

For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

