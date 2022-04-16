Storm Chasers Claim First Walk-Off Win of 2022

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a walk-off win over the Louisville Bats, 3-2, on Saturday at Werner Park to notch their first walk-off win of the season and win back-to-back games for the first time in 2022.

With the game tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the 10th, Omaha (5-6) outfielder Dairon Blanco pinch-ran for first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as the placed runner at second base with Louisville (3-8) right-hander Fernando Cruz (Loss, 0-1). After moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by outfielder Brewer Hicklen, Blanco scored on a fielder's choice grounder to shortstop by catcher Freddy Fermin.

Left-hander Josh Dye, right-hander Domingo Tapia, right-hander Colten Brewer, and left-hander Sam Freeman (Win, 1-0) combined for 5.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just three hits while striking out four and not issuing a walk to bring the bullpen ERA down to a Triple-A-best 2.08 on the season.

The Storm Chasers scored first in the game, plating two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first inning against right-hander Ben Lively. After second baseman Clay Dungan doubled to left-center, he came in to score on an RBI single by left fielder Nick Pratto. Pratto, who made his first career start in left field in the game, later scored on an RBI single by Hicklen.

Right-hander Ronald Bolaños faced the minimum through the first two innings before allowing a run in the third on three consecutive singles. Louisville tied the game, 2-2, in the fourth on a solo home run by Allen Cordoba.

Right fielder MJ Melendez made his professional debut in the outfield, securing five putouts while recording an outfield assist in the ninth inning when he threw out Cristian Santana at second base attempting a double.

The Storm Chasers complete their first home series of the season against Louisville on Sunday, when Omaha left-hander Austin Cox (0-1, 5.00) faces Louisville right-hander Connor Overton (1-0, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

