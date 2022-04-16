Saints' Big Comeback Bests Indians, 16-13

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Indianapolis Indians posted seven runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead early but were ultimately outlasted by the St. Paul Saints in a high-scoring affair on Saturday afternoon, 16-13.

Mason Martin led the Indians offense with a career-high tying four hits, including a two-run home run and his fifth double of the season. Cal Mitchell notched four RBI in the first two frames with his third home run of the season and a bases-clearing double.

After Mitchell's solo homer began the scoring in the first inning, the Indians (6-4) sent 10 batters to the plate en route to their biggest offensive inning since scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth inning on Aug. 6, 2021 at Iowa. Josh Bissonette began the frame with an RBI single, Mitchell cleared the bases, Hunter Owen followed with a two-bagger of his own and Martin capped the inning with a long ball, all with two outs.

St. Paul (7-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and three in the fifth to tie the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Derek Fisher to begin the comeback. The tied game didn't last long, however, and an RBI single by Bligh Madris in the top of the fifth inning quickly gave Indianapolis the lead back, 9-8.

With the score extended to 11-8 in Indy's favor in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Brendt Citta, a back-and-forth battle began. The Saints tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a three-run homer by Curtis Terry. St. Paul then took its first lead of the night off RHP Cam Alldred (L, 0-1) 14-12, in the seventh.

Jermaine Palacios, who led the Saints offense with four hits and four runs scored, launched a two-run home run in the eighth inning to cap the scoring for both teams.

RHP Jake Petricka (S, 1) was the only pitcher for either team not to allow a run. Former Indians hurler RHP Tyler Bashlor (W, 1-0) earned the win.

With the series knotted at 2-2, the Indians and Saints will battle for the series win tomorrow at 3:07 PM ET. RHP Beau Sulser (1-1, 3.12) will face off against RHP Jake Faria (0-0, 10.80).

