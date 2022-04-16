Small, Sounds Cruise Past Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Nashville Sounds put together their most dominant performance of the young season on Saturday night, routing the Gwinnett Stripers 10-0 at Coolray Field. Ethan Small led the way with six innings of one-hit ball on the mound, and Tyler White, Weston Wilson, and David Dahl each homered to lead a 12-hit attack on offense. The Sounds have won six of their last eight games.

Small (1-0) did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, and that turned out to be the only one he gave up. He walked his first two batters in the first inning and then retired 13 consecutive hitters, including striking out the side in order in the second and fourth innings. He struck out seven overall and gave the Sounds' their longest outing of the year so far and first quality start. Trevor Kelley, Luis Perdomo and Luke Barker handled the final three innings to complete the shutout.

Meanwhile the offense knocked out season highs in runs and hits. White went deep in the second inning off Tucker Davidson (0-1), Wilson smashed a two-run shot in the third, and Dahl belted a three-run homer in the fifth to make it 6-0. Then in the seventh, Dahl doubled home Wilson, and Alex Jackson delivered a sacrifice fly. Jackson came up again in the ninth and capped off the team's big night with a two-run single for the 10-0 final.

The finale of the six-game series is Sunday at 12:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-2, 7.00) makes his third start of the season for the Sounds (7-4), and right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-0, 2.08) is expected to start for Gwinnett (5-6).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds hit three home runs on Saturday night after totaling four homers in their first 10 games.

The Sounds are 21-13 vs. Gwinnett going back to last season.

Garrett Whitley (2nd) and Brice Turang (1st) each stole a base, and the Sounds are 13-for-13 this season in steals...they entered play Saturday one of only three Triple-A teams out of 30 yet to be caught stealing.

Sounds relievers have allowed just three runs in 18 innings in the Gwinnett series (1.50 ERA).

The 10-0 final was the Sounds' most lopsided shutout win since 8/5/21 (12-0 vs. Toledo).

